Coronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update - 21 April 2020

Cases: 150 (3 new) Tests today: 1,449 Recoveries: 84 (4 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 66

All active cases are in isolation in stable condition, and one patient is receiving oxygen therapy as a precaution.

The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or Covid-19 symptoms jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialling *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone: 114 (toll-free) WhatsApp: +250 788 20 20 80 Email: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.