Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update - 21 April 2020

The Ministry of Health informs the public of seven (7) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This is out of a total of 72 results received today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-one (31).

The details on the newly confirmed cases are:

The 25th case is a 51 year old male residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with mild illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals in the country. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The 26th case is a 29 year old male, residing in the Hhohho Region, who presented with mild symptoms of the disease. He has no history of travel but is a contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case #17.

The 27th case is a 28 year old male, residing in the Hhohho Region. He presented with no symptoms but tested as a contact with case #17. He has no history of travel.

The 28th case is a 27 year old female who resides in the Hhohho Region. She presented with a mild disease with no history of travel, but is a contact with COVID-19 case #21.

The 29th case is a 39 year old male, a clinician, residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with mild symptoms, which have subsequently improved while Isolated He is a contact to COVID-19 case #30

The 30th case is a 38 year old female, residing in the Manzini Region. She presented with a mild disease and she is a contact to COVID-19 case #29.

The 31st case is a 34 year old male, who lives in the Manzini Region and presented with a mild disease.

Contact tracing has begun for all confirmed cases.

A total of thirty-one (31) cases of COVID-19 have been confirrned in the country.

Ten (10) cases have been treated and confirmed negative

Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment

One (1) died

Seven (7) are undergoing admission processes

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask. All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a rnask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. Al patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registerod for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 21st April 2020:

DATE CASE NO. GENDER AGE TRAVEL HISTORY NATIONALITY CLINICAL CONDITION 08 04-20 011 M 44yrs No history of travel, under investigation USwati. Manzini Mild disease, recovering and awaiting results Q8-C4-20 012 F 36yrs No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller USwati, Manzini Mild disease, recovenng and awaiting results 11-04-20 013 M 37yrs No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller USwati. Manzini Mild disease, recovenng and awaiting results 11-04-20 014 M 14yrs No history of travel, contact w:th a positive case USwati. Manzini Mild disease, recovering and awaiting results 13-04-20 015 M 59yrs No history of travel, investigating contacts USwati. Manzini Deceased 15-04-20 016 F 25yrs No history of recent travel USwati. Hhohho Mild disease, and recovenng 16-04-20 017 M 36yrs No history of recent travel USwati. Hhohho Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering 17-04-20 018 F 35yrs No history of travel USwati Hhohho Mild disease, recovenng 17-04-20 019 F 3Syrs No history of travel USwati. Shiselwem Mild disease, recovenng 18-04-20 020 M 53yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati. Manzini Mild disease, recovenng 18-04-20 021 M 31yrs No history of travel, contact with case #17 USwati. Hhohho Mild d.sease. recovenng 18-04-20 022 M 44yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati. Manzini Mild disease, recovering 20-04-20 023 F 6Cyrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati. Manzini Moderate to severe disease, stable 20-04-20 024 M 33yrs No history of travel or contact LiSwati. Manzini Mild disease, recovenng 21-04-20 025 M 51yrs No history of travel, or contact LiSwati. Manzini Mild disease, admission ongoing 21-04-20 026 M 29yrs No history of travel, contact with case #17 LiSwati. Hhohho Mild disease, admission ongoing 21-04-20 027 M 28yrs No history of travel, contact with case #17 LiSwati. Hhohho Mild disease, admission ongoing 21-04-20 028 F 27yr No history of travel, contact with case #21 USwati, Hhohho Mild disease, admission ongoing 21-04-20 029 M 39yrs No history of travel, contact with case #30 Expatnate Manzini Mild disease, admission ongoing 21-04-20 030 F 38yrs No history of travel, contact with case #29 Expatnate Manzini Mild disease admission ongoing 21-04-20 031 M 34yrs No history of travel or contact USwati. Manzini Mild disease, admission ongoing



