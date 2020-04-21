Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update - 21 April 2020
The Ministry of Health informs the public of seven (7) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This is out of a total of 72 results received today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-one (31).
The details on the newly confirmed cases are:
The 25th case is a 51 year old male residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with mild illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals in the country. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The 26th case is a 29 year old male, residing in the Hhohho Region, who presented with mild symptoms of the disease. He has no history of travel but is a contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case #17.
The 27th case is a 28 year old male, residing in the Hhohho Region. He presented with no symptoms but tested as a contact with case #17. He has no history of travel.
The 28th case is a 27 year old female who resides in the Hhohho Region. She presented with a mild disease with no history of travel, but is a contact with COVID-19 case #21.
The 29th case is a 39 year old male, a clinician, residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with mild symptoms, which have subsequently improved while Isolated He is a contact to COVID-19 case #30
The 30th case is a 38 year old female, residing in the Manzini Region. She presented with a mild disease and she is a contact to COVID-19 case #29.
The 31st case is a 34 year old male, who lives in the Manzini Region and presented with a mild disease.
Contact tracing has begun for all confirmed cases.
A total of thirty-one (31) cases of COVID-19 have been confirrned in the country.
- Ten (10) cases have been treated and confirmed negative
- Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment
- One (1) died
- Seven (7) are undergoing admission processes
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:
- The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask.
- All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a rnask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.
- A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one.
- Al patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registerod for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health.
- The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.
The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 21st April 2020:
|
DATE
|
CASE NO.
|
GENDER
|
AGE
|
TRAVEL HISTORY
|
NATIONALITY
|
CLINICAL CONDITION
|
08 04-20
|
011
|
M
|
44yrs
|
No history of travel, under investigation
|
USwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting results
|
Q8-C4-20
|
012
|
F
|
36yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller
|
USwati,
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovenng and awaiting results
|
11-04-20
|
013
|
M
|
37yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller
|
USwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovenng and awaiting results
|
11-04-20
|
014
|
M
|
14yrs
|
No history of travel, contact w:th a positive case
|
USwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting results
|
13-04-20
|
015
|
M
|
59yrs
|
No history of travel, investigating contacts
|
USwati.
Manzini
|
Deceased
|
15-04-20
|
016
|
F
|
25yrs
|
No history of recent travel
|
USwati.
Hhohho
|
Mild disease, and recovenng
|
16-04-20
|
017
|
M
|
36yrs
|
No history of recent travel
|
USwati.
Hhohho
|
Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering
|
17-04-20
|
018
|
F
|
35yrs
|
No history of travel
|
USwati
Hhohho
|
Mild disease, recovenng
|
17-04-20
|
019
|
F
|
3Syrs
|
No history of travel
|
USwati.
Shiselwem
|
Mild disease, recovenng
|
18-04-20
|
020
|
M
|
53yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovenng
|
18-04-20
|
021
|
M
|
31yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with case #17
|
USwati.
Hhohho
|
Mild d.sease. recovenng
|
18-04-20
|
022
|
M
|
44yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovering
|
20-04-20
|
023
|
F
|
6Cyrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati.
Manzini
|
Moderate to severe disease, stable
|
20-04-20
|
024
|
M
|
33yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
LiSwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, recovenng
|
21-04-20
|
025
|
M
|
51yrs
|
No history of travel, or contact
|
LiSwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
|
21-04-20
|
026
|
M
|
29yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with case #17
|
LiSwati.
Hhohho
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
|
21-04-20
|
027
|
M
|
28yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with case #17
|
LiSwati.
Hhohho
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
|
21-04-20
|
028
|
F
|
27yr
|
No history of travel, contact with case #21
|
USwati,
Hhohho
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
|
21-04-20
|
029
|
M
|
39yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with case #30
|
Expatnate
Manzini
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
|
21-04-20
|
030
|
F
|
38yrs
|
No history of travel, contact with case #29
|
Expatnate
Manzini
|
Mild disease admission ongoing
|
21-04-20
|
031
|
M
|
34yrs
|
No history of travel or contact
|
USwati.
Manzini
|
Mild disease, admission ongoing
