Provident Bank’s Community Partnership Program Supports Local Non-Profits Donating Over $75,000 This Year

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“the Bank”), announced donations of more than $75,000 through the Community Partnership Program (“Program”) to local non-profit organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, bringing the 13 year total payout for the Program to more than $735,000.



“The Bank realizes the importance of giving back to local, non-profit organizations that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. During these unprecedented times, we are humbled to be able to support our local non-profits as they assist in helping their local communities with essential needs,” stated Gwen Wertz, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking.

Through the Bank’s Community Partnership Program, participating non-profits such as charities, service groups, parent-teacher associations, homeowner’s associations, booster clubs, faith-based groups, foundations and societies, among other groups, can receive donations simply by having their member’s bank with Provident Bank. Members of an organization that bank with Provident Bank simply link the organization’s unique ID number to their account. Organizations can earn more as more of their members link their accounts. Of course, some restrictions apply and interested groups are encouraged to contact Provident for more information about the Program.

With approximately $1.1 billion in total assets, Provident Bank is the largest independent community bank headquartered in Riverside County and has been serving the financial needs of its customers since 1956.

For more information about the Program, please contact Provident Bank at (800) 745-2217 and ask about the Community Partnership Program or visit myprovident.com .

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Contacts:



Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.