Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation Supporting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation has launched a campaign to provide up to $750,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts in communities where Aerojet Rocketdyne facilities are located. The campaign includes direct funding from the foundation and an employee donation matching program.



“We have strong ties to our local communities and I am proud that our Foundation is here to support them during this time of need,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation is donating $250,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in communities across the nation where Aerojet Rocketdyne employees live and work. These donations are being provided to the following community support organizations:

Company Site Location Nonprofit Organization Huntsville, AL Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville Camden, AR Ouachita Valley Community Foundation/Arkansas Community Foundation Los Angeles, CA California Community Foundation Sacramento, CA Sacramento Region Community Foundation Daytona Beach, FL United Way of Northeast Florida Orlando, FL Heart of Florida United Way West Palm Beach, FL The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Stennis, MS United Way of South Mississippi Carlstadt, NJ Community Foundation for New Jersey Jonesborough, TN United Way of Washington County Orange, VA Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Arlington, VA Greater Washington Community Foundation Redmond, WA Hopelink, Maltby Food Bank and Sky Valley Food Bank

In addition to the direct grants, the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000 in employee donations, to a nonprofit of their choice that is supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. This funding could provide up to another $500,000 in support to COVID-19 relief efforts in our communities.

About the Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation

The Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, the individual philanthropic arm of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., was established in 1999 to provide charitable resources in the communities where the company does business and where its employees live, work and volunteer.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com .

Contact information:

Sara Minnehan, director, Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation 916-834-4758



