Support from our community will ensure that we can continue to fight hunger statewide as more and more Utahns turn to us in need.”” — Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO.

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: A World United Healing Hunger - International Flag Display

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park

8083 South 1825 West, West Jordan

When: Wednesday April 22nd (Earth Day) until May 4th, 2020

(Flags will begin being posted Tuesday April 21st at 3:00 pm)

Why: To provide a healing experience for the community, showing global unity while raising funds for Utah Food Bank

Details: The City of West Jordan in conjunction with Colonial Flag Foundation is posting the flags of all nations of the world in an effort to bring hope and healing to the community as we stand with the world in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The Flag Display will benefit Utah Food Bank. Beginning on Earth Day (Wednesday April 22nd) 2020, the display and drive is free to the public.

Families and individuals can drive the 1 mile loop around West Jordan’s Veteran’s Memorial Park and see the flags of 180 countries, all 50 states, plus flags honoring all first responders and healthcare professionals who have given so much worldwide to comfort and heal those affected by the coronavirus. The flags will be placed 6 feet from the road to symbolize the CDC social distancing guidelines.

“The display is designed to allow visitors to drive through and see all the worlds flags , at no charge, in the hopes of giving our community a beautiful and healing experience which is much needed after being stuck at home for weeks. Utah Food Bank is helping many more families now and so we are excited to be hosting this event to bring attention to their work and encouraging donations to their organization.” (Paul Swenson - Colonial Flag Foundation)

‘I am delighted that the Colonial Flag Foundation is shining a light on this time of adversity that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced,” said West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton. “We’re happy to provide them a space that allows them to go above and beyond, bringing light and hope to our community, at a time where people need it the most.”

“The economic fallout from the Coronavirus will be felt for months to come, especially for the 374,000 Utahns who face hunger. We have seen the numbers of people in need of food assistance increase exponentially since this began. Support from our community will ensure that we can continue to fight hunger statewide as more and more Utahns turn to us in need.” (Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO.)



Heidi Cannella

Utah Food Bank

Communications Director

801-599-6700

heidic@utahfoodbank.org

Marie Titze

Digital Communication Specialist

City of West Jordan

desk: 801-569-5238 cell: 385-499-3928

marie.titze@westjordan.ut.gov



