Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 20 April 2020

No new CoVID-19 case was identified out of one thousand two hundred ninety-nine (1299) samples tested today. The cumulative number of confirmed cases remains at a hundred and forty-seven (147). To date, eighty (80) patients have recovered, including four (4) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is now sixty-seven (67).

All active cases are in isolation in stable condition, and one patient is receiving oxygen as a precaution.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows: Phone : 114 (toll-free); Whatsapp message to: +250788202080; E mail: callcenter@rbc.gov.rw.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.