Kenneth W. Welch Jr., Inventor And CEO, Comments on Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In The Midst Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

While we may be celebrating Earth Day differently this year, we encourage everyone to be proactive for all communities and our planet.

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed most of our Spring plans such as attending native plant sales, educational workshops, tree plantings, and more, Earth Day is still right around the corner — April 22nd in fact. Earth Day 2020 is a special one; it marks the 50th Earth Day celebration and many people are using this milestone to reflect on how far the environmental stewardship movement has come and how far we still have to go.

That first Earth Day, in 1970, 20 million Americans (one in 10) poured out onto streets, the forests and seashores to demand an end to wanton pollution – these days, we would call it “environmental justice.” Fifty years ago, rivers were burning, smog was suffocating our cities, and DDT was sprayed from airplanes across America.

People were faced with the reality that while we only have one planet, the status quo will not allow us to continue to survive on it for long, thus, beginning an environmental revolution. Earth Day marks society’s unified response to our environmental crisis. Fast forward to 2020, and there is definitely, yet again, a need for environmental action.



Accomplished inventor, entrepreneur, and award-winning marketer, Kenneth W. Welch Jr., founder of SeaDog Systems, Inc. believes: “It’s our time, to reemerge into our world gently, for the creatures of nature have moved, they have traveled in our absence and have begun exploring our quiet Rivers, Lakes, Oceans along with our vacant towns, cities, lands, and forests again… experiencing the quiet time we have given our world during this time of pestilence.

This time has given all of humanity a glimpse of clean skies, air that smells beautiful, a quietness not heard in years, waters that are clearing and have begun reuniting with life again… beaches celebrating life in their sands, breeding animals and creatures that come from the sea, as they adventure out using the sand for birth and shelter without the intervention of mankind. While we have been hunkered-down away from work in our homes, Nature has been recovering… advancing her splendor of regeneration while showing us the speed she can reclaim her glory without us!

During the time that has passed many of us have taken advantage of this period to reflect on our own change and what changes it will bring as we move forward on the road to recovery… maybe, just maybe we will consider this reemergence in a gentle way allowing nature to continue healing, while we recover our lives and heal, and together, find a way to keep our clear skies, rivers, lakes and preserve what we have learned in this period of isolation…

I pray as we forge our way out of this global crisis, we will become conscientious stewards of our planet, using our new chance and awakening to create a new path forward for the Earth its creatures and Us!”

It is truly ironic that a global pandemic has demonstrated the impact of human activity by suddenly shutting down the human actions that have produced a pall in the atmosphere, trapping heat that has caused climate disasters and ecological change of such proportion as to change the habitability and sustainability of population centers the world over.



“By reflecting on Nature and the pain and destruction it has had to endure from humanity’s presence, we just might be able to understand our own role as it relates to our partnership with Nature and life on Earth, during this time of pestilence.”- Kenneth W. Welch Jr., CEO of SeaDog Systems, Inc.



While Earth Day will be different for most of us this year, there are still plenty of ways to get engaged and do something to benefit our planet. Things you can do at home to celebrate and support Earth Day:

1. Get outdoors: Working from home is great but staying inside all day can be monotonous. To help break up your day and boost your mood, breathe in some fresh air by going for a hike, walk, or run during your lunch break or in the evening with the whole family.

2- Start a compost pile: Composting your food waste will reduce the amount of waste you send to a landfill, and once it fully decomposes, you’re left with incredibly rich fertilizer you can use in your garden.

3. Plant a tree: Native trees and shrubs help provide food and habitat for pollinators, birds, and other critters. Planting trees can also be a great way to engage and educate the whole family.



4. Pick up trash: Involve yourself in cleaning up your neighborhoods, parks, creeks, and streams by picking up trash and debris… productive projects and simple tasks aimed at changing the world around us for the better.

While we may be celebrating Earth Day differently this year, we encourage everyone to be proactive for all communities and our planet.



About SeaDog Systems

SeaDog Systems, Inc. was formed on February 2016 and acquired the intellectual property related to its current suite of technologies. SeaDog Systems immediately engaged in consulting contracts with Global Oceanic Inc. along with several key partners that possess the determination, abilities and resources to bridge the gap between SeaDog Systems’ vision and reality.

A unique team that committed itself to the mission of taking the companies’ technologies to market. For information on Kenneth W. Welch Jr. and SeaDog Systems/Global Oceanic please visit http://seadogsystems.com or http://globaloceanicdesigns.com;

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSDGWMcCaansSYmmapiFw9g/videos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seadog.systems/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IncSeadog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seadog-systems-inc/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.