Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update
COVID-19 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional update for 20 April 2020
Total Confirmed - 5474
Total Recovered -1567
Total Deaths - 140
Active cases - 3767Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).
