Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update

COVID-19 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional update for 20 April 2020

Total Confirmed - 5474

Total Recovered -1567

Total Deaths - 140

Active cases - 3767



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.