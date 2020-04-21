There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,505 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Zambia recorded 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 5 new confirmed cases of COVID19. All 5 are health workers from Levy Hospital

