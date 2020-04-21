Prison Fellowship Partners with 70 Million Jobs for Re-entry Employment Program

Partnership will Help Provide Re-entry Employment for Thousands of Returning Citizens

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is proud to announce its partnership with 70 Million Jobs—a company dedicated to helping thousands of men and women with a criminal record—find employment in the United States, at no cost to them.

70 Million Jobs, the first national, for-profit employment platform for people with criminal backgrounds, has created a marketplace that enables employers to access the one-in-three Americans in the job market who have a criminal record. The company operates a staffing/recruiting firm, along with a job board and has helped provide employment for more than 2,500 formerly incarcerated job seekers.

“This valued and important partnership helps continue the mission of Prison Fellowship, once these men and women have paid their debt to society,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “By granting second chances to those who have earned them, we will be contributing to the restoration of families, communities, and our nation. Prison Fellowship and 70 Million Jobs believe people with a past can rise from their failure and seek and maintain gainful employment. We believe healing is possible for our communities affected by crime.”

“70 Million Jobs has become the ‘go-to’ source for jobs for our returning citizens,” said Richard Bronson, Founder and CEO of 70 Million Jobs. “And Prison Fellowship is one of the best-known prison programs in the nation, serving tens of thousands of inmates looking to improve themselves and their futures. Together, we will provide the graduates of Prison Fellowship Academies with employment opportunities at some of the nation’s largest companies through our free employment platform. Fair chance employment is not only critical for the success of individuals reentering society after prison, it’s also a valuable source of talent for employers looking to expand their workforce.”

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

70 Million Jobs: Since its public launch in 2017, 70 Million Jobs’ community has grown to support more than 10 million formerly incarcerated men and women, and has facilitated employment for thousands, nationwide. The company has worked with some of the country’s largest employers, including Berkshire Hathaway, Uber, Perdue, Denny’s, MOD Pizza and many others.

