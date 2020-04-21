SMART Embedded Computing Announces New 1U Rugged COTS Server

/EIN News/ -- Use of the next generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (Intel® codename Cascade Lake) provides performance and longevity



NEWARK, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Embedded Computing , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH) and a leading manufacturer of embedded computing solutions, today announced the RG1000, a new 1U rugged COTS server that brings the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (Intel® codename Cascade Lake) to military and industrial applications. The RG1000 is designed to be rack-mounted and has been ruggedized to meet challenging extended temperature, shock and vibration environments for mission critical applications.

The RG1000 rugged COTS server combines two Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 384GB of DDR4 memory across 12 DIMM sockets, which support enterprise memory. Two full height, three-quarter length PCI Express slots allow for additional general-purpose processing, specialized processing or I/O. The server provides front-panel access for up to four hot-swappable solid-state disks (SSDs, EDSFF E1.S). Optional crypto-offload devices can remove the computational burden of encryption operations, enabling the server’s processors to focus on the core applications.

“Through our experience with supplying high performance COTS bladed servers to a range of sea-, land-, and airborne defense programs we identified a need for a compact, rugged, rack-mounted server that is at the leading edge of commercial processor technology while supporting the long lifecycles demanded by the military,” said Todd Wynia, vice president of product management, SMART Embedded Computing. “The operating system and I/O options of the RG1000 will help to ensure a seamless upgrade path from existing systems and it provides the tools and flexibility necessary for new deployments. SMART Embedded Computing is proud to have designed and assembled this new rugged server in the USA.”

The RG1000 rugged COTS server is designed to be compatible with a range of operating systems including CentOS, Ubuntu, RedHawk, Red Hat, Microsoft Windows and VMware ESXi 6.7.

About SMART Embedded Computing

SMART Embedded Computing, a division of SMART Global Holdings, addresses the unique application requirements for specialized computing and storage platforms in a broad range of markets, including military, artificial intelligence, edge computing and rail/transportation. The SMART Embedded Computing product family delivers intelligent and high-performance solutions for rapidly processing, connecting and analyzing data. The solutions include application-ready platforms, enclosures, blades, edge servers and network accelerator cards for government, communications and transportation markets.

See www.smartembedded.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Shreek Raivadera

Sandstar Communications

+44 (0) 77 86 26 32 21

shreek@sandstarcomms.com

The stylized “S” and “SMART”, and the stylized “S” combined with “SMART” and “Embedded Computing” are trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. Intel® and Xeon® are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective companies. ©2020. All rights reserved.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.