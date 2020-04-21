Nascent Biotech to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nascent, Biotech, Inc., (OTCQB: NBIO ), a biotechnology company developing proprietary human Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and immunotherapy for treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 AM EST. President and Chief Executive Officer of Nascent Biotech, Sean Carrick will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.



To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34391

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Nascent Biotech, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Nascent Biotech Inc.

Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Sean Carrick

President & CEO

Nascent Biotech, Inc

(612) 961-5656

Sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

Source: Nascent Biotech, Inc., via Planet MicroCap Showcase



