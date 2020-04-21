U.S. Enterprises Look to Service Providers to Help Them Automate Their SIAM/ITSM Functions

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds enterprises focused on improving customer satisfaction through new automated SIAM/ITSM tools

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. demand for service integration and management (SIAM) and IT service management (ITSM) capabilities is growing in lockstep with the growing complexity of technology ecosystems, as enterprises seek automated solutions to improve customer experience and support core business processes, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM Report for the U.S. finds the market for SIAM/ITSM services undergoing fundamental change, with vendors investing heavily in automation capabilities and emerging technologies to deliver new value to customers. Intelligent automation can integrate systems of record with systems of engagement to make decisions or trigger activities based on extensive solution catalogues, the report says.

In their quest to constantly improve customer experience and business efficiency, enterprises are relying on a growing number of integrated IT services, many coming from a large group of outside vendors. An increasingly complex IT operations management environment is leading to growing demand for SIAM services, the report noted.

“Labor shortages, along with the need for deep knowledge about a variety of new and complex technologies, is compelling IT departments to rethink their management approaches,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The demand for managed services is growing, and vendors are developing high-tech solutions with a focus on zero-touch operating models to guarantee a sustainable business IT environment.”

Using automation, commercial enterprise resource planning tools can be connected with smart factory systems to offer build-to-order services to customers, and a smart factory can reach out to suppliers to ensure just-in-time delivery, the report says. With new SIAM/ITSM services, companies can offer virtual reality or augmented reality tools to customers so they can, for example, design a kitchen or select curtains for a living room using a smartphone camera.

SIAM vendors are helping customers use analytical tools to transform correlated data into valuable information and insights, the report says. User experience is improved by using highly sophisticated natural language processing techniques across a variety of input channels to create a seamless and personalized human-machine experience.

The report finds the SIAM/ITSM market shifting from IT to business technology, giving customers of a company direct access to business warehouse information, enterprise resource planning tools, and details about product design, availability or delivery dates.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM Report for the U.S. examines the capabilities of 29 U.S. providers across six quadrants: Business Value Service Management, IT Service Design, IT Service Operation, Sourcing Information Management, Service Integrators for BMC Software products, and Service Integrators for ServiceNow products.

The report names HCL as a leader in five quadrants and Capgemini as a leader in four. Orange Business Services and ServiceNow are leaders in three quadrants, and DXC, Infosys and LTI are leaders in two. Accenture, Atos, BMC, Cognizant, Column Technologies, Deloitte, Fusion Global Business Services and IBM are all named leaders in one.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

