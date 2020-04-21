Vetter’s High Performance Is Again Recognized at the 2020 CMO Leadership Awards

A win in all six core categories reaffirms Vetter as a trusted solution provider

Vetter continues to perform very well in customer-critical aspects

Results reflect the experience of pharma and biotech companies in their daily work with the company

Performance once again increased: ‘Champion’ ranking for corporate capabilities

RAVENSBURG, Germany, April 21, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), was granted the 2020 CMO Leadership Award in all six core categories. The award was given by the leading trade press publication, Life Science Leader. Vetter was also the recipient of the equivalent award in 2019, but because the company was able to again increase its performance in the category ‘capabilities’, it was additionally granted a ‘Champion’ ranking.

Unlike other awards where an application process determines its winners, recipients of the CMO Leadership awards are determined by a customer ranking system. The central element is their experience with the service providers they have actually worked with. Using this method of validation means results cannot be influenced in any way. As such, the awards represent a high level of accomplishment and signify that winning companies have attained a leading level of support for the needs of their pharma and biotech customers. Vetter won the award in all core award categories – quality, expertise, reliability, compatibility, service, and capabilities, where it also received the aforementioned ‘Champion’ ranking. Overall, the result is proof of the company’s hard work in its daily efforts for customers and a motivation for continued improvement towards excellence as a solution provider.

"Vetter is thrilled to be voted as a winner of this award by its customers,” said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “What makes this especially exciting is that we have done so repeatedly in all six core categories as well as received an additional title of ‘Champion’ for our performance in the area of ‘capabilities’.” “The positive feedback from our customer base in the US, Europe and Asia is a prestigious award and directly reflects our continuous efforts to serve the global pharma and biotech markets,” added Carsten Press, Vetter’s Senior Vice President Key Account Management / Supply Chain Management / Marketing. “It is these very areas which are among the key performance indicators cited by our customers when working with us.”

“Life Science Leader’s CMO Awards are the most meaningful in the drug development and manufacturing outsourcing industry. Each award represents the highest level of accomplishment as evaluated by actual customers. An award in any of the categories assessed acknowledges the advanced leadership and execution at the recipient. Congratulations to this year’s CMO Award winners – you keep the industry moving forward,” says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma.

View a video statement from Vetter’s Managing Director Peter Soelkner here.

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.

About the CMO Leadership Awards The CMO Leadership Awards is an annual event now in its ninth year. In determining the award recipients, Life Science Leader teams up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) which conducted the research. For the 2020 award, more than 125 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Participants were recruited from pharma and biotech companies of all sizes and screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing partners. Respondents only evaluate those companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Through this level of qualification, survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data.

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 4,900 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability.

Contact

Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany +49 (0)751-3700-3729 PRnews@vetter-pharma.com

Keywords: Pharmaceutical Services; Biotechnology; Pharmaceutical Preparations; Laboratories; Drug Packaging; Product Packaging; Awards and Prizes

