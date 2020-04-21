TEI Group Donates 9,000 N95 Masks to the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local One and Archdiocese of New York

Largest independent vertical transportation company in New York donates N95 masks to IUEC members and priests working on the frontlines as part of the essential workforce

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) Local One this week received a donation of 9,000 N95 masks from TEI Group, the largest independent vertical transportation company in New York. As part of this effort, IUEC Local One and TEI Group also secured hundreds of masks for the Archdiocese of New York to protect priests serving on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bishop Edmund Whalen and Michael Balboni, former member of the New York State Senate from the 7th District, participated in the donation delivery.

“IUEC brothers and sisters are not only responsible for shaping our nation’s skylines – they are the individuals who maintain and repair elevators located in our country’s most vital infrastructure. Local One elevator mechanics ensure elevators, escalators, and other lifts are operating as they should – in hospitals and nursing homes, grocery stores and fire houses. As New York and the rest of the country battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must protect our workers serving on the frontlines. The essential workforce, many of whom operate behind the scenes, are the people keeping our country running right now,” said International Union of Elevator Constructors Local One Business Manager Lenny Legotte. “Many of our allies in the business community have stepped up to protect workers and address PPE shortages. TEI Group’s generous mask donation is a prime example of what can be accomplished when business and labor are aligned. Solidarity, especially in times like these, must be a priority.”

The 9,000 N95 masks, donated by TEI Group, will protect IUEC Local One members working as part of the essential workforce, as well as priests giving last rites in hospitals and other high-risk environments.

“New York City is a vertical city – our communities and businesses require functioning, dependable lifts. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, TEI Group helped the same highly skilled, certified elevator mechanics that our company has been able to rely on for more than 20 years,” said TEI Group President Mark Gregorio. “IUEC Local One represents a group of hardworking, resilient individuals – sending important PPE their way, in the form of N95 masks, is the least that we can do. This is a time of crisis, and now, more than ever, people need to help their neighbors and associates. There is no question that together we will come out of this stronger than ever.”

EDITORIAL CONTACT

Ryan LaMarca / LRG Marketing

(845) 358-1801

rlamarca@lrgmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.