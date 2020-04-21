Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC Engages Reveal as eDiscovery Partner

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal , the leading provider of eDiscovery and investigation software and services tailored for global use, announced today that the law firm of Kane Russell Coleman Logan, PC has engaged Reveal as its preferred provider of eDiscovery services.



KRCL selected Reveal’s eDiscovery solution because it allows for the self-performance of eDiscovery processing, data analytics, utilization of sophisticated artificial intelligence models for technology-assisted review and a cloud-based document review platform that can be used at any time and from any location.

“While evaluating eDiscovery platforms for our firm, we knew we needed to find a solution that had the right balance of functionality and ease of use. Reveal allows us to take advantage of a powerful suite of tools, and we can scale very easily due to the flexibility of their cloud environment,” says Carlos Velazquez, Litigation Technology Manager at KRCL. “Their processing, review, and AI functionality are some of the best that I have seen on the market. And, their support staff has been fantastic during the on-boarding process.”

“Our attorneys at KRCL have been able to leverage Reveal’s advanced analytics and robust review solution to significantly improve our efficiency,” says Mike Logan, founding director of KRCL and chair of the Litigation Section. “Using Reveal’s Artificial Intelligence and other tools, we have been able to get faster and better results when dealing with large and complex data sets. And having predictable pricing has been a great benefit to our clients.”

“KRCL needed an eDiscovery solution that conforms to the many different requirements of discovery,” says Wendell Jisa, chief executive officer for Reveal. “Reveal allows for law firms like KRCL to adapt as their discovery needs shift with every case, because of our support and highly scalable, cloud-based eDiscovery and investigation solution.”

About KRCL

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. For over 25 years, the Firm has provided professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

KRCL has built its practice on the idea that we must do more than provide excellent legal services. Our attorneys recognize that the firm’s success depends on your success. So, we build deeper relationships and work harder to protect your interests. Our dedication paired with our deep bench of experienced lawyers has established our reputation as a go-to law firm. For more information, please visit http://www.krcl.com .

About Reveal

Reveal, founded in 2008, gives law firms, corporate legal departments and service providers eDiscovery and investigation software and services tailored for global use. A highly scalable, cloud-based solution, it offers 19 data centers worldwide, compliance with international data privacy protocols, multilingual user interfaces, the automatic detection of more than 160 languages and worldwide consulting and support services. Reveal creates productivity with a familiar interface and intuitive design so that legal professionals can focus on review, not training. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in Washington, DC, and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit www.revealdata.com/ .

