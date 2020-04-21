Kelly® Launches Full-Service Human Cloud Platform Aggregator

The company is unveiling a first-of-its-kind solution to help companies better identify key online talent

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services, Inc., (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced the launch of its Human Cloud platform aggregator, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers a curated pipeline of highly skilled, niche talent through one easy-to-use interface.



Launch partners include freelance work platforms Business Talent Group (BTG), Toptal , The Mom Project and 99designs .

The Kelly Human Cloud uses a company’s pre-existing Managed Service Provider (MSP) to integrate with freelance work platforms. Through a single user interface, it aggregates leading human cloud platforms based on a customer’s talent needs for skill sets such as strategy and analytics, operations and organizational effectiveness, corporate finance, project management, marketing and web development to name a few. It provides a faster and more cost-efficient hiring solution by helping companies avoid a piecemeal approach to searching separate platforms for talent. This helps improve process compliance, and creates a better experience for workers and a company’s human resources department.

“HR professionals across the country are under pressure to find highly skilled talent from new and diverse pipelines. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing unusual volatility in the labor market, we believe the Human Cloud can play a role placing niche talent into different business functions in a remote work setting,” said Tammy Browning, senior vice president, Global Operations for KellyOCG. “The Kelly Human Cloud centralizes and standardizes the various platforms used by on-demand talent and manages the entire hiring process from connecting HR with talent, to defining the scope of the job and getting people to work.”

“We are pleased to team up with Kelly to help clients more seamlessly access the best independent business talent on demand. Through our partnership with Kelly, companies will be able to bring in highly skilled, niche talent like project managers, subject-matter experts, interim executives, and consultants through qualified channels in a unique easy-to-use format,” said Jody Greenstone Miller, co-founder, co-CEO and chairman of BTG. “Kelly continues to innovate to meet the needs of both independent talent and clients.”

“The Kelly Human Cloud is an incredibly valuable tool in our mission to help women remain active in the workforce throughout their career journey,” said Allison Robinson, CEO and Founder of The Mom Project. “Kelly understands that in a world fighting for high quality talent, women should not have to choose between their careers and being a parent. This platform will help further connect women to a variety of roles with employers who are committed to designing a better workplace, fundamentally impacting the future of work.”

Kelly’s Human Cloud is an important part of an organization’s Total Talent Management solution that provides clients holistic support across multiple channels. Permanent hires, project based talent solutions and other niche needs are all part of today’s workforce demands. Kelly provides HR teams full visibility and management of these varied channels. In addition, Kelly’s expertise can provide analytics and industry best practices on sourcing, supporting and nurturing talent communities.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

Media Contacts:

Cynthia Carey

Kelly

Cynthia.carey@kellyservices.com

248 579 9920 (work)

248 462 3021 (mobile)

Lindsey Tinetti

Kelly

Lindsey.tinetti@kellyservices.com

248 321 7937 (mobile)







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.