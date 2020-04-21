Cubii Donates Over 500 Seated Compact Ellipticals to Senior Living Communities Across North America

In Partnership With 1871, MATTER, Direct Supply, Welltower, and Optima, Cubii Helps Seniors Stay Active During Shelter-in-Place

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help senior living community residents stay healthy and active during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place, Cubii , maker of the Cubii compact seated elliptical that helps people stay active and gain mobility with low-impact exercise, today announces that it has donated more than 500 of its seated compact elliptical products to over 100 communities in need across the United States and Canada.



At a time in their lives when activity is essential for health and well-being, Cubii’s products help seniors living through a lockdown to safely and easily incorporate low-impact exercise into their daily lives – from the comfort of their own rooms.

“Lockdowns make it even more challenging for seniors to get the daily movement they need to stay healthy,” said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. “Given the impact our products can have for those who are most vulnerable during this pandemic, we have a responsibility to make safe physical activity accessible to as many as possible.”

Cubii worked with Chicago-based startup incubators 1871 and MATTER along with Direct Supply, Welltower® (NYSE: WELL), and Optima Living to deliver the seated compact elliptical products to senior living communities in just 10 days. Sunrise Assisted Living in Washington, D.C., Belmont Village in Houston, TX, Ozarks Methodist Manor in Marionville, MO, The Lantern of Madison in Madison, OH, Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs, OH, and Brandywine Assisted Living in Mount Laurel, NJ were among those that received Cubii products.

“COVID-19 has presented an unprecedented challenge for senior care communities,” said Lisa Van Dusen, Vice President of Sales at Direct Supply. “Finding ways to keep residents engaged and physically active during the quarantine has been a big concern. The Cubii elliptical trainers are a great solution for seniors to use within the safety of their rooms. An administrator from one of our communities said this opportunity seems like ‘divine intervention.’”

About Cubii

Cubii designs fitness products for the zero-to-one market. While most fitness companies help exercise enthusiasts get fitter, Cubii focuses on serving the large, rapidly growing population of people who are not getting enough physical activity due to a lack of time, physical ability, or motivation. Cubii’s flagship product, the Cubii Pro compact elliptical, provides Bluetooth-connected, low-impact exercise so individuals can stay active at their own pace, in their own place. For more info, visit www.cubii.com .

About 1871

1871 is a not-for-profit organization that exists to inspire, equip, and support founders to build great businesses. It is the #1 ranked university-affiliated business incubator in the world, and the home of ~500 high-growth technology startups and ~1,500 members supported by an entire ecosystem focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. Located in a 140,000 square-foot space in The Merchandise Mart, 1871 has 350 current mentors available to its members, as well as more than 100 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds and other organizations that make its extensive matrix of resources possible. Visit www.1871.com for more information.

About MATTER

MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, includes hundreds of cutting-edge startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.

About Direct Supply

Direct Supply is an employee-owned company committed to Bringing What’s Next to Senior Health™ via world-class procurement, building management, care technology, and design and development solutions. Learn more at DirectSupply.com .

About Welltower®

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com .

About Optima Living Communities

Optima Living, a leading provider of quality of life options and a trusted source of knowledge and community engagement in Western Canada. Optima has 11 seniors communities that provide a haven for seniors to stay active, keep healthy, and live vibrant lives. Even during a time as stressful as this, the Optima team continues to dedicate itself to supporting and resourcing seniors. Even when the world seems out of balance, we can take action to live together in harmony.

