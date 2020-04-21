Minerals Technologies Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Conducted In Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today announced that, in response to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, directors and other participants, its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be conducted solely in a virtual format via a live webcast.



The Annual Meeting will still be held at the previously announced date and time of May 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2020, will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting through the virtual meeting platform.

Shareholders will be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MTX2020 by entering the 16-digit control number that can be found on their proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed. Shareholders may log in to the meeting platform beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET on May 13, 2020. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote their shares and ask questions at the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided on the meeting website. Those without a control number may attend the Annual Meeting as guests by logging in to the same virtual meeting platform and following the instructions on the website for guest access. Guests will not be able to vote or ask questions.

The Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the previously distributed proxy statement. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The Company reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com . (MTI-G).

Investor Contact:

Matthew Garth, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840







