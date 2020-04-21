Wine.com Launches Star-Studded Virtual Wine Tasting Series

Leading online wine retailer to live-stream wine tastings with Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Jean-Charles Boisset, Saskia de Rothschild, Lisa Vanderpump and more

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today begins a series of free live-streamed virtual wine tastings featuring many of the industry’s leading winemakers and personalities.

“With stay-at-home measures in place, the wine industry has a unique opportunity to develop and improve the online wine tasting experience,” said Wine.com founder Michael Osborn. “E-commerce enables tasting alongside global wine and spirits leaders, and the chance to hear firsthand details from such experts is extraordinary.”

The format of Wine.com’s virtual tastings is succinct at just 30 minutes but covers much more than just tasting notes. Customers hear directly from the proprietors and winemakers, who share stories about the wine, the vineyards, and their inspiration. Wine.com customers can purchase the wines in advance so that they can actively participate in the experience.

“We are delighted to work with our friends at Wine.com to bring the world of wine to your living room through their virtual tasting series. Together, we’ll traverse the world, from my birthplace in Burgundy to Sonoma’s Russian River Valley… and of course, to Provence with our friend and fellow vintner, John Legend, and our LVE (Legend Vineyard Exclusive) wines. In this unique time, while we may be separated physically, wine still unites us!” said Jean-Charles Boisset, Proprietor of Boisset Collection.

On May 6, multi-platinum artist John Legend will join Boisset to describe their wine collaboration and taste two of their delicious rosés: a French sparkling and a Côtes de Provence still wine. “I've been excited about developing LVE Rosé for quite a while. Chrissy and I both love rosé, and we enjoy serving it to our friends. It's the perfect complement to a beautiful summer day with the ones you love,” said John Legend. “I feel so fortunate to be able to bring my passions to life with the help of Jean-Charles Boisset and look forward to making every summer, the ‘Summer of LVE’!” added Legend.

The themes and content of the virtual tastings are diverse, ensuring that there is something for everyone. The events cover specific grape varieties, provide regional overviews and dive deep into producers’ wine portfolios.

“We’re excited to help our winery friends tell their incredible stories directly to our customers,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “In these trying times, we hope this new format proves educational, entertaining and fun!”

Upcoming Wine.com Virtual Wine Tastings:

April 21 – Pinot Noir: The Franco-American Connection

April 24 – America’s Favorite Winery: Kendall-Jackson

April 28 – Rock on with Hampton Water Rosé: Jon Bon Jovi, Gérard Bertrand & Jesse Bongiovi

April 30 – Wine.com Presents a Tour of Italy

May 2 – Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) Around the World

May 6 – Living Legends: LVE Wines by John Legend & Jean-Charles Boisset

May 9 – A Mother’s Day Special with Vanderpump Wines: From our Home to Yours

More coming soon!

For more details and event registration, please go to wine.com/experiences.

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

