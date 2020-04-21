Paycor to Host Special One-Day COVID-19 Web Summit

Experts from Paycor’s Executive and Business Continuity Teams Share the Latest Timely Information and Advice to Help HR and Business Leaders Navigate This Public Health Emergency

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting a special COVID-19 Web Summit, with six sessions featuring the latest timely information, expert advice and guidance to help human resources (HR) and business leaders navigate this public health emergency. The free online webinar series will take place April 23.



As COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation, 42 states have implemented stay-at-home orders and nearly 9 million Americans have filed for unemployment. Now more than ever, it is critically important for HR and finance leaders to partner together to control costs for the business.

During Paycor’s COVID-19 Web Summit experts from Paycor’s Executive and Business Continuity Team will provide HR and business leaders with actionable insights, tools and resources to help navigate these challenging times.

Highlights of the one-day event include:

The keynote presentation titled, “How HR & Finance Can Reduce Costs,” led by Karen Crone and Adam Ante. Bringing over 35 years of HR and Finance expertise, Karen and Adam will share their insights on top ways HR and Finance can partner together to reduce short-term costs and prepare for future growth.

The HCM industry has reached a fundamental crossroads. Leaders need HCM technology to help them see around corners and to harness the power of their people for growth. The session “Why Leaders Need Technology More Than Ever,” hosted by Paycor’s Chief Product Officer, Ryan Bergstrom, will give an insightful deep dive into the evolution of HCM technology and why the moment we're in right now is such a critical time for SMB leaders.

The summit will include a total of six sessions led by industry experts. For more information please click here.

Schedule at-a-Glance: Thursday, April 23, 2020

When: 11:00 a.m. ET

What: “Keynote: How HR & Finance Can Reduce Costs”

Who: Karen Crone, Paycor’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Adam Ante, Paycor’s Chief Financial Officer

When: 12:00 p.m. ET

What: “Why Leaders Need Technology More than Ever”

Who: Ryan Bergstrom, Paycor’s Chief Product Officer

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

What: “How to Develop a Business Continuity Plan”

Who: Adam Leisring, Paycor’s Senior Director of Information Security

When: 2:00 p.m. ET

What: “Live Demo: Be the First to See the COVID-19 Command Center”

Who: Kelly Silverman, Paycor’s resident benefits and HR marketing leader

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

What: “Customer Exclusive: 10 Product Features to Leverage”

Who: Tim Ruge, Paycor’s Director of Product Marketing

When: 4:00 p.m. ET

What: “Broker Happy Hour: Your Clients’ Questions – Answered”

Who: Shaun Scott, Senior Vice President of Strategic Channels at Paycor and Scott McGohan, CEO of MCGOHAN BRABENDER

To register for the Web Summit, click here.

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

