ARIA Cybersecurity Announces ARIA ADR Application Providing AI-Driven Automated Attack Containment

A New Purpose-built Platform that Employs Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Detect and Stop the Most Harmful Cyberattacks—with No Human Involvement Required

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, today announced the release of the new ARIA Advanced Detection and Response (ADR) application, the latest addition to the ARIA SDS portfolio. The ARIA ADR application automatically detects and stops cyberattacks without requiring highly trained security staff. The application does their work around the clock each and every day, effectively creating the industry’s first virtual software-based intelligent security operations center (SOC).



ARIA ADR incorporates an innovative big data approach that models how cyberattacks behave. To do so, it ingests security analytics form the network as well as log output from security devices such as firewalls, device operating systems, applications, and infrastructure like directories no matter where they are running. The ARIA ADR application ingests these inputs into prebuilt models for every known threat, leveraging machine learning (ML) and dynamically created AI rule sets to find each threat by their telltale behavior patterns. This means that any dispatched attack alert has already been verified. As a result, it offers up to a 1,000:1 reduction in typical daily alerts from today’s SIEM-driven approaches and its AI capabilities automatically determines the appropriate action to stop the attack depending on the type, as well as progress within the kill chain.

With ARIA ADR, organizations can protect themselves from all of the most harmful, and often hidden attacks, including ransomware, malware, intrusions of all types, DDoS, insider attacks, lost credentials, data exfiltration and policy violations.

“ARIA ADR removes the need for in-house SOC staffed 24x7 by multiple analysts accessing an array of cybersecurity tools as well as the complicated processes required to sort through their output and to take the appropriate action,” said Gary Southwell, General Manager, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. “Even the best SOC teams cannot match the speed or the continuous accuracy of our ADR application. To be successful, organizations have to win every battle, every day and ARIA ADR allows them to achieve that goal. Now, organizations that desire stronger cyberthreat containment and remediation have a very effective and extremely low-cost means to implement one.”

The ARIA ADR application leverages the network-based security analytics generated by the ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) application to help find network-borne threats. Deployed in-line on ARIA appliances, or SmartNICs, the ARIA PI application can take preventative actions as directed by ARIA ADR. These can include, isolate infected devices to stop threats, or alternatively, only stop the specific threat conversations and thus leave the devices online until back-ups can be activated. This enables the automated detection and disruption of attacks much earlier in the kill chain before significant harm is done.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic, while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR application to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

Contact

Amy Carey

VP, Marketing ARIA Cybersecurity

amy.carey@ariacybersecurity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.