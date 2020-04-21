CentriLogic Announces Acquisition of ObjectSharp

ObjectSharp broadens CentriLogic’s IT transformation capabilities with cloud-native application services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentriLogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of ObjectSharp, Canada’s premier cloud-native development and application services company with end-to-end expertise in the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The acquisition strengthens CentriLogic’s cloud services practice, enabling the company to help businesses create, re-factor and re-architect applications for the cloud and leverage the new paradigms of CI/CD, DevOps, Software Automation, and Agile.



ObjectSharp is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with 18+ years of Microsoft development platforms and cloud-first application experience. The company has worked with some of the world’s leading organizations to design, build, and deploy mission-critical cloud applications that work at scale. Its multi-disciplinary architects are skilled in quickly developing high-quality, scalable cloud-native applications using state-of-the-art cloud-first automation tools and techniques. ObjectSharp’s capabilities include product ideation and business analysis, user experience (UX) design, embedded Agile and leadership coaching, cloud-first and serverless app development, CI/CD, DevOps and microservices orchestration, cloud pipelining, Kubernetes, automated testing, cloud governance, and performance monitoring.

“As organizations increasingly adopt cloud technologies to accelerate and future-proof their IT transformation strategies, more and more are seeking expert development, migration, and managed services to help optimize the investments they are making,” said Robert Offley, president & CEO of CentriLogic. “CentriLogic is committed to empowering our customers to realize the benefits of the cloud for their enterprise applications, and our acquisition of ObjectSharp helps us deliver on that mission. Along with our recent acquisition of ManageForce, ObjectSharp expands our ability to uniquely provide end-to-end IT transformation and application solutions.”

The acquisition of ObjectSharp strengthens CentriLogic's ability to satisfy the growing demand for both digital transformation and public cloud services globally. International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts these areas to grow worldwide, with 17.1%1 and 22.3%2 five-year compound annual growth rates predicted through 2023, respectively.

"CentriLogic continues to evolve its portfolio of services both organically and through strategic acquisitions to support most enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud, and application management needs," says Jason Bremner, Research Vice President, Industry and Business Solutions at IDC Canada. "The acquisition of ObjectSharp will strengthen CentriLogic's value proposition when engaging with organizations that are looking to transform their IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits that the cloud can provide."

“There are tremendous synergies between CentriLogic’s and ObjectSharp’s quests to solve organizations’ cloud and IT transformation challenges. We are now able to deliver greater support for our customers' entire cloud journeys by providing ongoing managed services for cloud-native applications,” said Mike Green, president and CEO of ObjectSharp. “We look forward to being part of the CentriLogic team and providing our collective customers with an end-to-end solution that helps them quickly and effectively accomplish their business goals.”

About ObjectSharp

ObjectSharp is a cloud-native development company, with deep expertise in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Its multi-disciplinary Agile team of senior development professionals are passionate experts in their fields. Through partnerships with organizations at every stage of the software development process, ObjectSharp delivers innovative business solutions using CI/CD, DevOps, Software Automation and Agile. From innovative startups to leading enterprises, ObjectSharp has worked with some of the world’s leading organizations to design, build, and deploy mission-critical cloud software that works at scale.

About CentriLogic

CentriLogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of advisory, cloud, application management, and infrastructure services, CentriLogic helps companies simplify complex IT challenges and empowers them to achieve business success. CentriLogic’s dedication to a client-centric philosophy has earned it the trust of some of the world’s most innovative companies and visionaries. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, CentriLogic delivers solutions to clients worldwide.



Media Contact:



Kathy Wilson

781.354.3660

kwilson@tieronepr.com

___________________

1 IDC – Worldwide Digital Transformation Spending Guide, 2019

2 IDC – Worldwide Public Cloud Services Spending Guide, 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.