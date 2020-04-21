UC Commercial Properties Launches Expanded Program

Enhanced Program Specializes in Mid and Smaller Market Commercial Real Estate

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Mo., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate®` announces their newly enhanced platform for selling commercial real estate in mid –sized and smaller markets with UC Commercial Properties. The unique program is the only commercial program focused solely on commercial property in the smaller cities and surrounding areas and is comprised of a highly-experienced commercial real estate team and an extensive selection of commercial properties for sale across the country.

UC Commercial fills an important gap in the commercial real estate market. In order to effectively sell commercial real estate in mid-sized and smaller city markets, the company leverages a powerful exclusive commercial website, specialized advertising, and a unique and comprehensive marketing program exclusive to UC Commercial agents, brokers and auctioneers who sell businesses, development land and other commercial real estate.



“Commercial clients in mid-size and smaller markets have for the most part been ignored and highly underserved by the larger urban focused commercial real estate companies. We have developed and perfected UC Commercial Properties to serve the unique commercial property types and clients we serve outside of major metropolitan cities,” said Michael Krieg, UC Commercial broker in Grand Junction, Colo. “These are specialized transactions to deal with and our team realizes that we needed an avenue to better serve commercial clients in rural America. It is a very valuable expertise and program in the markets we serve.”

“Selling commercial real estate is more than putting up a sign and that’s what most real estate companies will do,” added Sam Scarborough, UC Commercial broker in Lake Palestine and Tyler, Texas. “Most local real estate companies don’t understand commercial properties and don’t have dedicated commercial agents and expertise required to properly provide consultation and the marketing needed to get the ultimate results for both commercial property sellers and buyers. Our team is comprised of experienced commercial agents and brokers nationally who specialize in this market segment”

The biggest asset for UC Commercial is experienced commercial real estate agents like Krieg and Scarborough, who had a hand in creating the new enhanced program. They are two of more than a dozen of United Country’s top commercial brokers and agents in the nation who serve on the UC Commercial Steering Committee. Each of these experts have decades of dedicated commercial real estate experience. The UC Commercial team offers extensive expertise in appraisals, marketing, technology, zoning, business contracts, leases, franchise agreements and specialty commercial selling and buying strategies.

“UC Commercial brokers are more equipped to handle these types of transactions than anyone else,” said Krieg. “Many of our clients claim we care about people more than other companies do. So, business and commercial property owners have a great team and an amazing new enhanced program to help them make smarter decisions and attract the right buyers to help sell their business.”

UC Commercial leverages United Country’s 95-year mission of “National Marketing, Local Expertise ®,” providing broader exposure for local listings and national coverage with hands-on local representation.

View the new UC Commercial website and the available listings at www.UCCommercial.com. For more information please contact us at 800-999-1020.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 pr@unitedcountry.com



