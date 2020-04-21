Automated Campaign Attribution From TVadSync Accelerates Insights for Brands

New Automated Advertising Attribution Platform Provides Business Outcomes Insights Fast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVadSync, a leading TV data and analytics company for marketers, agencies and broadcasters, today announced a new campaign attribution platform that provides automated attribution reports based on Smart TV data within 24 hours of the live campaign. This marks a significant improvement over the industry standard manual attribution, which can take weeks or even months to deliver. Brands, agencies, and publishers now have access to high-quality attribution insights to optimize campaigns against key business outcomes quickly enough to make meaningful adjustments very quickly. Typical attribution insights occur well after campaigns have ended, causing a long lag between ad spend and measurement.



The new automated platform allows media buyers to dramatically increase the number of attribution reports they can run, for a more informed, nimble approach to advertising. Brands can gain attribution insights across more business outcomes, more frequently. Publishers are also able to provide proof of their ability to deliver business outcomes for their clients.

TVadSync’s solution is based on the industry’s largest Smart TV data set, with access to two of the top three OEMs, representing over 80% of US market share. This allows TVadSync to provide much more accurate insights much more quickly, which can be applied confidently at scale. The company also combines several attribution methodologies for a much richer picture of performance that can more effectively be applied to specific business outcomes for clients.

“With automated attribution, media buyers are able to measure business outcomes in near-real time, which represents a significant improvement over the market standard,” said John McNicholas, Head of Product at TVadSync. “With the industry’s largest Smart TV data set and a muti-faceted attribution approach, we now provide brands with the fastest, most robust campaign attribution available for better overall campaign optimization.”

TVadSync is the only TV data partner that combines AI-driven metadata with the industry’s largest Smart TV data set. TVadSync provides access to viewing history from 2 out of top 3 smart TV OEMs that represent over 80% of US market share, delivering the broadest, most accurate insights for brands across planning, buying, targeting, and more. By revealing the hidden passions of brands' TV audiences at scale, TVadSync has emerged as the de facto leader in Smart TV media & analytics.

