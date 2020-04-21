Sanan IC Announces Enhanced Foundry Platform for Wide Bandgap Power Semiconductor Industry

Offering expands access to foundry services at the forefront of power electronics technology

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CO., LTD. (Sanan IC), a world-class wafer foundry with an advanced compound semiconductor technology platform , today announced worldwide access to its growing portfolio of advanced, wide bandgap power electronics foundry services for 650V and 1200V silicon carbide (SiC) devices, and 650V gallium nitride (GaN) power high-electron-mobility-transistors (HEMT).

“Sanan IC’s parent company, Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., has extensive high-volume compound semiconductor manufacturing experience, which inspired us to start building our own line of wide bandgap semiconductor technologies for power electronics,” says Raymond Cai, CEO of Sanan IC. “Moreover, we recognize that the power industry needs access to cutting edge foundry services. Sanan IC’s capabilities provide high-growth power markets with a comprehensive platform for product prototyping, combining reduced entry barrier and mass production with unmatched service, security and quality control.”

According to Yole Développement (Yole) analysts, the power GaN market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55% between 2017 and 2023.1 Additional Yole technology and market reports state the power SiC market will grow at a CAGR of 29% between 2018-2024.2

Initiated by the adoption of GaN solutions in top smartphone vendors and SiC in big data markets, both technologies are recognized by the power device industry for reshaping system design. As such, Sanan IC is dedicated to bolstering the GaN and SiC technology evolution. With comprehensive power electronics foundry services, extensive experience in mass production, and compliance with quality and security standards, Sanan IC is an ideal partner to ensure success with applications including:

Electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)

Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) with power factor correction (PFC)

Power adapters and battery charging

Photovoltaic inverters and energy storage

Motor drives

In June 2019, Sanan IC released G06P111, a standard JEDEC qualified 650V enhanced-mode HEMT GaN process technology. Since then, Sanan IC has developed several multi-project wafer (MPW) shuttle runs for GaN process. Using Sanan IC’s process design kits and e-foundry services, designers are able to experience GaN device design and performance that ensures first-time-right designs before mass production.

This year the company plans to provide MPW runs for a much wider selection of technologies, including services for 200V and 100V low voltage E-HEMT process, and M3 process for large current design. There are plans to develop additional technologies such as GaN integrated circuits (IC) and highly reliable D-mode metal insulator semiconductor field-effect transistors (D-MISFET), scheduled to be added to Sanan IC’s power portfolio later this year.

Sanan IC’s manufacturing management system has earned several internationally recognized certifications, including IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013, all of which demonstrate the company’s commitment to strict security procedures in information and intellectual property protection. To expedite customers’ time to market, Sanan IC also offers one-stop-services for early product development, including copper (Cu) metal process, back-grinding, back-metal and dicing, circuit probe tests and standard plastic packaging using open lead frames.

1 Power GaN 2019: Epitaxy, Devices, Applications & Technology Trends report , Yole Développement – Nov 2019

2 Power SiC 2019: Materials, Devices and Applications report , Yole Développement – July 2019

About Sanan IC

Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (Sanan IC) is China’s first 6-inch compound semiconductor wafer foundry, serving the microelectronics and photonics markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Xiamen City in the Fujian Province of China, operating as a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600703). The company develops and provides GaAs, GaN, SiC, and InP foundry services with its state-of-the-art III-V compound semiconductor fabrication facilities. Certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard, ISO14001 environmental management standard, and IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System (QMS) standard, Sanan IC empowers the global community of RF, millimeter wave, filter, power electronics, and optical communications markets with its advanced process technology platform. Sanan IC is Dedicated to Driving Compound Semiconductor Innovation. For more information, visit www.sanan-ic.com .

Connect with Sanan IC

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/sanan-integrated-circuit-co-ltd/

Media Relations Contact

Olivia Metcalfe

Townsend Team

olivia@townsendteam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.