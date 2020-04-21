/EIN News/ --

ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

George Town, April 21, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides an update on its coronavirus (“COVID-19”) response to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its employees, contractors and local communities, while ensuring business continuity.

Endeavour is pleased to report that its few employees who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have successfully recovered, and it has not had any new reported cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, governments in the region have acted decisively to implement appropriate response measures, leveraging their recent experience with Ebola. Endeavour has been supporting the national response in close collaboration with the health authorities in its host countries. The Company’s first response was to quickly mobilize and send to West Africa an expert medical response team. Through this measure, Endeavour was able to work closely with government authorities to identify the priorities and act quickly.

Endeavour’s efforts leverage its global supply chain, health and safety systems, community relations and communication teams, and notably include the provision of medical equipment and supplies to local communities, such as masks, gloves and cleaning equipment, training dozens of local health workers and running COVID-19 awareness campaigns. Endeavour will continue to provide these essential supplies and services for the duration of the pandemic to support the healthcare centers in its local communities.

In order to do more, Endeavour’s President & CEO, Sébastien de Montessus is donating 30% of his base salary, and members of the leadership team and the Board of Directors have also volunteered to donate a portion of their salaries or fees for the next three months. Endeavour will match these funds, resulting in a total donation of approximately $1 million. The funds will be deployed by Endeavour’s community relations and medical teams to source much needed medical equipment for local community health centers and to also provide financial support to families and schools who have been impacted by a loss of income due to COVID-19. These donations, combined with the amount already spent at the mines and supporting national and local efforts in Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Mali will bring Endeavour’s total contribution to $6 million.

Sebastien de Montessus, President & CEO, said: “The world is currently facing an unprecedented challenge fighting COVID-19 and dealing with the economic, social and health consequences that have arisen. Beyond financial aid, we have leveraged our global supply chain, broader network and medical expertise to obtain key medical supplies to bolster the national authorities’ response across Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali.

I would like to express our profound thanks to the healthcare professionals on the frontline for their outstanding and selfless work under very difficult circumstances. In addition, I’d like to thank our Directors and employees who have contributed both financially and by supporting the implementation of our business continuity program. In particular, we have seen tremendous dedication at our mine sites as employees have committed to extended rotations to help maintain production levels.”

Each of the Company’s operations are continuing to operate at normal levels with gold shipments and sales continuing, albeit with increased health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The operations are continuing to manage and respond to COVID-19 within the framework of the Company’s incident management and response plan, which is being monitored by an epidemiologist special advisor to Endeavour.

For more information about Endeavour’s response to COVID-19, including an interview with CEO, Sebastien de Montessus, please visit the Company’s website: Endeavour’s Response to COVID-19 .

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com .

