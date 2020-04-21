Coronavirus - South Africa: President to outline expanded COVID-19 economic and social relief

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening – Tuesday, 21 April 2020 – on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s address flows from recent deliberations at Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the National Economic Development and Labour Council, among others.

The Presidency will in the course of the day announce the time for the President’s address which will be broadcast on radio and television and will be streamed live.

Public Enquiries: Presidential Hotline 17731

COVID-19 Specific enquiries: NICD Hotline 0800 0029 999



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.