Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers
#COVID19 cases continue to increase in #Africa. In sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffers the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon & Ghana have more than 1000 confirmed cases. Ghana, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire & Guinea have reported rapid increases in case numbers in the past week.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
