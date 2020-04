Micron Announces Offering of Senior Notes

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today an offering of senior notes, subject to market and other conditions.



Micron intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the joint book-running managers of the notes offering.

Micron has filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement for the notes that forms a part of the registration statement) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement included in that registration statement and other documents Micron has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Micron and this offering. Copies of these documents may be obtained at no cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC can arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at 1-800-221-1037 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-866-718-1649.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering of these notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the related prospectus. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the registration statement, the prospectus contained therein or the prospectus supplement.

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the proposed public offering of notes and Micron’s intended use of the net proceeds of the offering. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Micron’s registration statement on Form S-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement incorporated by reference therein, as well as the other documents Micron files from time to time with the SEC, specifically Micron’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Micron on a consolidated basis to differ materially from those contained in Micron's forward-looking statements. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results.

Micron Media Relations Contact Erica Rodriguez Pompen Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1873 epompen@micron.com Micron Investor Relations Contact Farhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.