Quantum Computing Inc. to Host Technical Webinar on April 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”, “Company”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, will host a webinar to discuss the Company’s technical strategy and roadmap, provide a demonstration of using QCI NetworkX for solving graph problems, and conduct a question and answer session.



QCI’s Mukai middleware, announced in January, is quantum-ready application-development middleware, developed to help users and application developers solve extremely complex discrete optimization problems, which are at the heart of some of the most difficult computing challenges in industry, government, and academia.

The Mukai software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on classical computers, often with superior performance, while being ready to run on quantum computers when those systems can achieve performance advantages. QCI has already demonstrated superior performance today for some applications built on Mukai and running on classical computers.

Discrete combinatorial optimization is one high-value class of problems expected to benefit greatly from quantum computers, and techniques for exploiting quantum computers for optimization have been deeply explored, evidenced by the work on quantum annealers by early D-Wave researchers and on gate-model QCs by researchers of the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA). QCI’s Mukai software stack is centered on the quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) formulation well known to quantum annealing users. The Mukai software product includes two primary user/developer interfaces – the QCI NetworkX graph-analysis package and the QCI qbsolv QUBO solver. Modeled on the D-Wave NetworkX package targeting quantum annealing, QCI NetworkX implements a set of extremely compute-intense (NP-hard to mathematicians) graph kernels that are expected to benefit the most from QCs; the kernels use the QUBO formulation.

In the webinar to be hosted Noon Eastern Time / 9AM Pacific Time April 28, 2020, Steve Reinhardt, Vice President, Product Development, will provide an overview of QCI’s technical strategy and roadmap, and provide a demonstration of QCI NetworkX’s capabilities in solving graph problems. The webinar will conclude after a question and answer session. Questions regarding QCI’s strategy, Mukai, and QCI NetworkX can be sent in advance to info@quantumcomputinginc.com.

QCI, an industry leader in the development of quantum-ready software, has deep experience developing applications and tools for early quantum computers and focuses on abstractions that free application developers to focus on the vital task of mapping problems to appropriate quantum computing forms by obscuring hardware-specific details. QCI has a core value to accelerate the work of SMEs by enabling them to use proven and novel advanced quantum-ready analytics. Quantum computing (QC) technology, applications, and use cases will evolve significantly as different architectures for QC hardware come to market. Implementation of QC applications will be significantly accelerated by tools that enable the development and execution of applications independent of any particular QC architecture. QCI provides those tools.

In order to attend the webinar, free registration will be required. A recording of the webinar will be posted on the Company’s investor relations page at https://ir.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

To register for and attend the webinar, please use this URL: https://zoom.us/s/98851767288 .

About QCI:

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company focused on developing novel applications and solutions powered by quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. QCI is exploiting its collective expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors. For more information about QCI’s products or about becoming a QCI partner or reseller, please visit www.QuantumComputingInc.com or email us at info@QuantumComputingInc.com .

