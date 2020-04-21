CaptionCall Responding to Meet Demand for Critical Communication Services

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recommended social distancing and stay-at-home orders brought on by coronavirus, phones are ringing off the hook at CaptionCall customers’ homes. CaptionCall is a no-cost, captioned telephone service for hard-of-hearing people. CaptionCall utilizes special phones, live captioning agents, and voice recognition technology to generate captions of what the user’s callers say. The CaptionCall service is mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), administered by the Federal Communications Commission, and funded by contributions from telecommunications companies.



“Now, more than ever, people want to stay connected,” says CaptionCall CEO Scott Wood, “We know communication and being understood are fundamental to the human experience. We are busier than ever as we provide crucial communication resources for our customers – services that are essential to the state and Federal Government to keep the telecommunications services of the country running.

“We are processing record numbers of calls,” adds Wood. “In response to the demand, we’ve hired hundreds of new employees. Our existing operations teams and captioning agents, who are considered essential personnel, continue to report to work so we can care for our customers.”

Employees at CaptionCall’s headquarters are working from home. The company is working to provide equipment to eligible captioning agents to enable them to perform at-home work using company hardware and, this month, CaptionCall plans to release virtual desktop solutions that will empower some captioning agents to perform their work at home on their own computer equipment.

Retirees Gabby and Gary Ratliff say CaptionCall service is especially meaningful right now. “We’re stuck at home,” says Gabby. “It kind of gives you comfort to have a device like this to be able to communicate while everything’s down.” Gary adds that his children know he has a hard time hearing, but with CaptionCall, they may feel like they can call and talk with him more often.

The CaptionCall phone gives people, who must represent that they have hearing loss that necessitates captions to use the phone, the option to increase the phone’s volume while written captions of what callers say appear on a large, easy-to-read screen. Callers place and receive calls as usual and speak and listen using a phone handset. For callers who want more mobility than a standard landline telephone, CaptionCall Mobile offers callers the option to use the service on an Apple® iPhone or iPad® device. To use CaptionCall, callers must have a CaptionCall account and an internet or Wi-Fi connection.

For more information about CaptionCall, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is a revolutionary no-cost telephone that is available to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

The no-cost CaptionCall phone service and friendly customer support enable people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

Press Contact Ann Bardsley CaptionCall/Sorenson Communications 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.