Odis Jones Featured in Exclusive Interviews

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odis Jones is happy to announce that he was recently featured in two exclusive interviews for his work in public administration and as an entrepreneur. The publications are Ideamensch and Thrive Global With 30 years of experience managing cities and helping economies grow from a city and state perspective, Odis Jones is the CEO of Cobblestone Development. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Sociology from Central Michigan University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Western Michigan University.The interviews highlight Odis’ wealth of experience and advice to new graduates.In his interview for Thrive Global, he notes that he maintains a work-life balance by keeping perspective on the things that are truly important in his mind.“One day we will all pass away in this world, and you’re not going to be able to take with you your job and the stuff you do,” says Odis Jones.“However, the people around you are going to be your family, so make sure you keep your perspective on how you want to be remembered.”The interviews also highlight Odis’ work with Cobblestone Development as the CEO. Cobblestone Development consults with cities and state agencies and private sector leaders to help them with financing growth opportunities within their community.For more information, please visit https://cobblestonedev.com/ About Odis JonesOdis Jones was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He attended Central Michigan University on a football scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Sociology. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University. He now has over 30 years of experience managing cities and helping economies grow from a city and state perspective, both in the economics department as well as developing utilities and water server capacities. He has worked as city manager for Obetz, Ohio, CEO of the Columbus Urban Growth Corporation, and CEO of the Public Lighting Authority of Detroit. More recently, Jones served as city manager and CEO of Hutto, TX, and led an economic boom that led to over $4 billion of private investment in the community to acquire a new water system. Odis Jones is currently the CEO of Cobblestone Development, which provides services to cities and developers who are looking to execute the value-add capability provided for through the establishment and financing of special districts.



