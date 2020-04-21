GD Partners With MD1 Program For COVID-19 Response

MD1 Physicians and EMS Connect to Manage COVID-19 Patient Care with GD e-Bridge Telehealth Solution

MD1 Physicians and EMS Connect to Manage COVID-19 Patient Care with GD e-Bridge Telehealth Solution

We are looking forward to utilizing the robust technology provided by GD’s e-Bridge app to be virtually present with our medical directors, the MD1 Program physicians, from the scene of the emergency.” — Apu Mullick

RIDGEFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MD1 Program, a non-profit organization that supports EMTs and paramedics by bringing highly trained emergency physicians to the scene of EMS calls, today began implementing General Devices’ (GD) e-Bridge telehealth solution while responding to COVID-19 emergencies.

The MD1 physicians utilize cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art equipment to support first responders and provide the best care in the field. Now several of their EMS teams will use the GD e-Bridge mobile telemedicine app to connect with MD1’s medical control.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the protocols EMTs and paramedics have followed for years have been changing daily,” Dr. Mark A Merlin, founder and CEO of the MD1 Program said. “GD’s e-Bridge app will make it easier for first responders in the field to consult a physician and make decisions regarding their patients’ care.”

The e-Bridge mobile telemedicine app provides HIPAA-secure video conferencing, multimedia team communications, alert notifications, ETA tracking, data management, acute care workflows and more. EMTs, paramedics and the MD1 Program’s EMS physicians are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, and efficient and reliable telecommunications solutions are critical to their success.

“The MD1 Program physicians and the EMS services they support are the ideal customers for our e-Bridge mobile app,” Curt Bashford, GD’s CEO said. “This unprecedented pandemic calls for quick thinking and fast adoption of new technologies like telehealth, so we’re privileged to play a part in supporting the brave responders who are fighting the pandemic from the front lines.”

The Springfield, New Jersey First Aid Squad will be the first squad to implement the GD e-Bridge mobile telemedicine app on EMS calls.

“We are looking forward to utilizing the robust technology provided by GD’s e-Bridge app to be virtually present with our medical directors, the MD1 Program physicians, from the scene of the emergency,” Apu Mullick, Chief of the Springfield First Aid Squad said.

GD e-Bridge, deployed on mobile devices carried by MD1 physicians and EMS teams, enables them to seek medical direction, avoid unnecessary patient transports, limit exposure, document symptoms and treatments and create reports. Remote communication with medical control lessens exposure, preserves PPE and enables providers to continue patient care while adhering to CDC social-distancing guidance.

Team GD is committed to its core purpose of “improving the health and well-being of the public at large by providing responsive innovation that connects first responders and healthcare teams.” To learn how GD’s telehealth solutions can help you and your teams during this time, visit www.general-devices.com/virus.

About GD (General Devices)

Since its inception more than 40 years ago, GD has secured its position as a medical technology company that specializes in mobile telemedicine and telehealth. Our products enable simply smarter patient care by providing hospitals, EMS, mobile-integrated healthcare, community paramedicine and public-safety responders with the most comprehensive, highly configurable and affordable medical team communications solutions. Learn more at general-devices.com

About MD1, Inc.

MD1, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that brings doctors to the site of emergency situations. MD1 brings the emergency room to the patient by deploying highly trained emergency physicians to the sites of crashes, accidents, strokes, heart attacks, natural disasters, mass casualty incidents and other emergencies requiring advanced life support. The MD1 physicians work as a team with emergency response personnel, all dedicated to ensuring that the most critical patients are alive when they reach the hospital. Our physicians can perform ultrasounds, diagnostic testing and surgical procedures, right there in the field. MD1 is not associated with any single hospital system, does not charge for its services and relies on private donations to fund its operations. More information is available at www.MD1Program.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.