FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Risk Rating Change

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced changes to the risk rating of the First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:FSL) (TSX:FSL.A). This change will be reflected in the renewal prospectus for the fund that will be filed on or around April 23, 2020.

This change is the result of ongoing review and is not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.

First Trust ETF Current New First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) Low to Medium Low

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or ETF Facts before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information, please contact:

FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552



