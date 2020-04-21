MG Cleaners Announces Strategic Alliance with Ashburn Chemical Technologies

/EIN News/ -- New Hand Sanitizer Product immediately available through MG Cleaners



HOUSTON, TX, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SMG Industries, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented logistics, midstream and oilfield services company operating in the Southwest United States, announced today the availability of a new hand sanitizer product through its MG Cleaners subsidiary. The liquid hand sanitizer is manufactured in Ashburn Chemical’s FDA and EPA registered facility in Houston, Texas. MG Cleaners has entered into a strategic alliance with Ashburn to distribute liquid hand sanitizer in quart, five-gallon, fifty-five gallon drums and larger tote product sizes. Pricing, shipping and product availability can be found on www.MGCleanersLLC.com web site.

The hand sanitizer products features and benefits include:

Helps prevent infectious diseases

Alcohol-based liquid

Evaporates quickly

Can be used anytime and anywhere

For use when you don't have ready access to soap and water

Meets FDA approved formula guidelines

The active ingredient is Ethyl Alcohol 80%.

Stephen Christian, President of MG Cleaners, stated, “MG is excited to immediately offer this hand sanitizer product as a natural extension of our cleaning products line to existing customers especially in light of current events. Ashburn Chemical Technologies has been in business since 1968 and enjoys a great reputation in the marketplace with their Fluid 360 Solutions and ‘Go Beyond’ customer philosophy. MG is very pleased to have a strategic alliance with a firm of their caliber.”

Additional product information can be obtained by going to the MG Cleaners website www.MGCleanersllc.com .

About Ashburn Chemical Technologies

In 1968, Ashburn Chemical Technologies started as a regional manufacturer of metalworking fluids and lubricants in Houston, Texas, and quickly built a national presence through its distribution network. Since then, Ashburn has established itself as a manufacturer of an extensive line of metalworking fluids and maintenance chemicals with a focus on products used to cut, clean and protect metal. Through its Fluid 360 Solutions, Ashburn provides the industry's most comprehensive fluid products and services delivering 360° of metalworking protection, safety and speed to production, tooling, people, metals, and work environments. Community is one of Ashburn’s core values and in order to GO BEYOND and better serve its community, they have enhanced their production capabilities to manufacture hand sanitizer to help meet the current need.

The Ashburn team of veteran salespeople, knowledgeable chemists, and technical support personnel have many years of experience in providing solutions to a wide range of metalworking applications. Customers rely on Ashburn to understand their manufacturing processes and applications in order to provide products that optimize productivity.

In addition to manufacturing quality chemicals, Ashburn provides custom-designed fluid maintenance programs. These programs are designed with the objective of reducing fluid waste through education, training, and assistance in proper fluid management. Programs range from fluid sample analysis and consultation to the complete on-site maintenance of a manufacturing facility's metalworking fluids. Discover more about Ashburn Chemical Technologies: www.ashburnchemical.com

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a growth-oriented logistics, midstream and oilfield services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States. Through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, the Company offers an expanding suite of products and services. SMG’s subsidiaries 5J Trucking LLC and 5J Oilfield LLC provide midstream heavy haul infrastructure logistics support for compressors and production equipment transport. 5J also is a leader in drilling rig relocation in the Southwest US. SMG’s Trinity Services LLC company performs lease road, multi-well drilling pad and pit construction along with well site services utilizing work over and swab rigs. MG Cleaners LLC, provides oilfield and infrastructure companies with proprietary branded products including sanitizers, detergents, surfactants and industrial degreasers (such as Miracle Blue®). MG offers equipment and services crews that perform on-site repairs, maintenance and drilling rig wash services. SMG’s growth strategy is a ‘buy & build’ consolidation of middle market companies that cross-sell products and services. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Odessa, Floresville, Alice, Palestine, Carthage and Waskom, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com , or its subsidiaries at www.MGCleanersllc.com , www.5Joilfield.net , www.ts-oilfield.com , and www.MomentumWTS.com .

Source: Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +1-713-821-3153



