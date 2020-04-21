Lander Announces Kiva, A New Headlamp Developed From Sustainable Materials

Manufactured from recycled ocean plastics, Kiva offers modern take on illumination

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander , a modern technology company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced the launch of its Kiva headlamp . Made from recycled materials, the product’s modern design and versatile features make it a great option for urban and outdoor adventurers alike.



“Lander is always looking for ways to innovate and Kiva truly embodies our mission to create the best outdoor tech products for customers from all walks of life,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of Lander. “So whether you’re changing a tire or exploring the outdoors, Kiva will give you all the features you need to get it done.”

Made from recycled ocean plastics, Kiva is a sustainable choice for consumers who don’t want to have to choose between sustainability and cost. The product’s headband incorporates REPREVE® eco-performance fiber made from recycled plastic bottles as well as Lander’s signature Illumiweave® reflective technology that allows for quick location in the dark.

Weighing only 2.3 ounces, Kiva is lightweight and includes light setting memory recall, easy one-hand adjustable bezel, and integrated USB charger, making it the perfect outdoor adventure accessory for hiking, biking, camping, and fishing. However, Kiva is not strictly for outdoor enthusiasts. With 150 Lumens of light, including a spotlight, lantern mode, and battery life extending 40+ hours, it’s also the perfect accessory for garage work, emergency preparedness, late-night dog walks, evening runs, and more.

Kiva is the latest product to join Lander’s existing line of lighting products, which includes the popular Cairn Mini, Cairn, and Cairn XL lanterns.

The Kiva headlamp is available for purchase at Lander.com for $50.00.

For more information on Lander and its products, visit lander.com .

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com .

