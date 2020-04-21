Nursing Education Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Columbia University

Nursing Education

How COVID-19 Impacting Nursing Education Market Globally?

Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global Nursing Education Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Nursing Education Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

With the growing number of aging population requiring patient care and the retiring nursing workforce, retirement of trained nurses is giving rise to the need for training, educating, and hiring new nurses. Also there is a continuous technological evolution influencing the need for trained and skilled nurses with the adequate qualifications. These factors are driving the Global Nursing education market. The Nursing education industry is transforming the healthcare segment. Nursing Education includes both post graduate and undergraduate courses offered by the universities and colleges worldwide. The mandatory nursing education for increasing number of students taking up nursing as profession has improvised the patient caring and monitoring status globally. This is eventually boosting the Global Nursing Education market.According to AMA, the market for Nursing Education is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing geriatric population and chronic illness worldwide, Increasing demand of nurses in the hospitals, Rising number of nursing colleges and institutes worldwide and Need of certification and degree among learners to gain a competitive edge..

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Duke University (United States), Johns Hopkins University (United States), University of Pennsylvania (United States), University of California (United States), Columbia University (United States), Emory University (United States), Louisiana State University Health (United States), School of Education Northcentral University (United States) and New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing (United States)

Market Drivers

• Growing geriatric population and chronic illness worldwide

• Increasing demand of nurses in the hospitals

• Rising number of nursing colleges and institutes worldwide

• Need of certification and degree among learners to gain a competitive edge.

Market Trend

• Adoption of social media to learn and create communities

• Increasing motivation to advance professional knowledge among younger generations

• Continuous change in healthcare technology and patient care

Restraints

• Cost factor associated with the courses offered by the universities and institutes for nursing education.

Market Overview of Global Nursing Education

If you are involved in the Global Nursing Education industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The Global Nursing Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Baccalaureate Degree (BS), Associate Degree (AD), Diploma), Application (Conventional Universities, Nursing Programs in Colleges), Mode of Education (On-Campus, Distance, Online), Courses (Post Graduate, Graduate), End user (Hospitals, Home Healthcare services)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Nursing Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Nursing Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Nursing Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Nursing Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Nursing Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Nursing Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

