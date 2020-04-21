Coronavirus - Nigeria: 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 188 Deaths: 22



