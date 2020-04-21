Emerging Markets Report: On the Money

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Emerging Markets, our collective team of executives and journalists have roughly fifty years in working with small and microcap equities. One thing we’ve learned over that expanse is that money, good and bad, is the life or death of nearly every deal.

Maybe that’s an oversimplification but we think that Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI) recognizes that prevailing truism and has built a business model around the matter.

When we look at a deal we are looking at revenue and revenue potential. But we are also looking quite critically at the debt structure. How is the Company leveraged? What are the terms if a convertible note is in place? How long can the Company sustain operations at their current burn rate and how far off is true profitability?

Newer deals and operations get some significant slack in their pursuit or revenue as they are just that, new deals, and the market should not expect an immediately green top line. But the Company should also not be mired in death spiral debt or other harbingers of failure.



Enter Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. which aims to smooth out the complexities of the startup and investment process as a Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI)--supporting startup and development stage companies and making them accessible to regular non-accredited investors.

By directly connecting entrepreneurs with investors rather than compelling them to use a broker, a much broader class of investors can get involved. The bar of entry is much lower, the field of investors is diversified, and the Company is stronger in theory for all of this.

This does three things. First, clearly a broader shareholder base is most always a good thing. Secondly, it’s bringing in a runway of new money for the Company to grow its business.



And perhaps equally important, this new money is likely deterring predatory lenders that prevail in the small cap marketplace, offering struggling stories cash today that all but guarantees their demise down the road.

By being both provider and protector, Digital Asset Monetary Network may very well find itself entrenched in the life-blood conveyance of new capital to emergent public companies with its own story that might not just be about the money, but also on the money.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $20,000 by Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

