PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter 2020

  • Net Loss of $1.43 Billion, or a Loss of $12.23 Per Diluted Share
  • Recorded Goodwill Impairment of $1.47 Billion
  • Excluding Goodwill Impairment, Net Earnings of $36.9 Million; $0.31 Per Diluted Share
  • Provision for Credit Losses of $112.0 Million
  • Loan and Lease Production of $790 Million; $898 Million of Net Loan Growth
  • Core Deposits Represents 82% of Total Deposits
  • Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin of 4.31% Compared to 4.33% in Q4
  • Cost of Average Total Deposits Decreased 12 Basis Points from Q4 to 59 Basis Points

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.43 billion, or $12.23 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $117.9 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. The decrease in net earnings in the first quarter was primarily due to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge and a higher provision for credit losses attributable primarily to the significant deterioration in the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the entire economy resulting in non-essential businesses temporarily closing, record increases in unemployment, and severe declines in business activity in certain industries such as travel and restaurants among others. Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers and we have implemented social distancing actions including the temporary closure of 27 bank lobbies where drive-up tellers are available, the temporary closure of 19 branches where branches are in close proximity to each other, reducing branch hours, and enabling virtually all of our non-branch employees to work remotely. We are also committed to providing essential services to existing and new customers to help them with their financial needs during this crisis. We are waiving fees and modifying loans through payment deferrals and term extensions to help small and middle-market businesses weather this downturn. All our actions are focused on doing the right thing for our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Wagner continued, “The unprecedented decline in economic conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a significant decline in stock market valuations in March, including our stock price. As a result, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge as our estimated fair value was less than our book value. This is a non-cash charge and has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows or liquidity position. Our operations remain strong as evidenced by the increase in net interest income and the significant loan growth in the first quarter including $167.1 million in our Denver market.”

Mr. Wagner added, “We also took a significant provision for credit losses during the quarter driven by the bleak economic forecasts and impact from loan downgrades as we performed an extensive review of our loan portfolio with a special focus on the segments most impacted by COVID-19, including hotels, aviation, restaurants, and retail.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 
  At or For the       At or For the    
  Three Months Ended       Three Months Ended    
  March 31,   December 31,   Increase   March 31,   Increase
Financial Highlights   2020       2019     (Decrease)     2020       2019     (Decrease)
                                               
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 )   $ 117,881     $ (1,550,992 )   $ (1,433,111 )   $ 112,604     $ (1,545,715 )
Diluted (loss) earnings                      
per share $ (12.23 )   $ 0.98     $ (13.21 )   $ (12.23 )   $ 0.92     $ (13.15 )
Return on average assets   (21.27 )%     1.77 %     (23.04 )     (21.27 )%     1.77 %     (23.04 )
Return on average                      
tangible equity (1)   6.88 %     19.98 %     (13.10 )     6.88 %     20.64 %     (13.76 )
                       
Net interest margin ("NIM")                      
(tax equivalent)   4.31 %     4.33 %     (0.02 )     4.31 %     4.69 %     (0.38 )
Yield on average loans and                      
leases (tax equivalent)   5.54 %     5.67 %     (0.13 )     5.54 %     6.16 %     (0.62 )
Cost of average total                      
deposits   0.59 %     0.71 %     (0.12 )     0.59 %     0.73 %     (0.14 )
Efficiency ratio   40.6 %     44.8 %     (4.2 )     40.6 %     42.4 %     (1.8 )
                       
Total assets $ 26,143,267     $ 26,770,806     $ (627,539 )   $ 26,143,267     $ 26,324,138     $ (180,871 )
Loans and leases held                      
for investment,                      
net of deferred fees $ 19,745,305     $ 18,846,872     $ 898,433     $ 19,745,305     $ 18,307,697     $ 1,437,608  
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits $ 7,510,218     $ 7,243,298     $ 266,920     $ 7,510,218     $ 7,712,409     $ (202,191 )
Core deposits $ 16,050,522     $ 16,187,287     $ (136,765 )   $ 16,050,522     $ 16,127,638     $ (77,116 )
Total deposits $ 19,575,837     $ 19,233,036     $ 342,801     $ 19,575,837     $ 19,285,927     $ 289,910  
                       
As percentage of total                      
deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits   38 %     38 %     -       38 %     40 %     (2 )
Core deposits   82 %     84 %     (2 )     82 %     84 %     (2 )
                       
Equity to assets ratio   12.97 %     18.51 %     (5.54 )     12.97 %     18.20 %     (5.23 )
Tangible common equity                      
ratio (1)   9.10 %     9.79 %     (0.69 )     9.10 %     9.23 %     (0.13 )
Book value per share $ 28.75     $ 41.36     $ (12.61 )   $ 28.75     $ 39.86     $ (11.11 )
Tangible book value per                      
share (1) $ 19.31     $ 19.77     $ (0.46 )   $ 19.31     $ 18.22     $ 1.09  
                       
(1) Non-GAAP measure.                      
                       

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by $3.1 million to $249.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $246.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower cost of average interest-bearing liabilities and a higher balance of average loans and leases, partially offset by a lower loan and lease yield and one less day in the first quarter. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.54% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 5.67% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the yield on average loans and leases was due principally to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest.

The tax equivalent NIM was 4.31% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest, offset partially by the lower cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.59% for the first quarter of 2020 from 0.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower cost of average interest-bearing deposits reflected actions taken to reduce deposit rates in light of the two emergency interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020. We expect these rate reductions to be more fully realized in the second quarter as evidenced by our cost of deposits at March 31, 2020 of 0.33%.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended      
  March 31,     December 31,   Increase
Provision for Credit Losses   2020         2019   (Decrease)
             
  (In thousands)
Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 98,000       $ 1,000   $ 97,000  
Addition to reserve for unfunded            
loan commitments   14,000         2,000     12,000  
Total provision for credit losses $ 112,000       $ 3,000   $ 109,000  
             

The increase in the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 was the result of the impact of the current economic forecast which reflected a significant deterioration in key macro-economic forecast variables such as unemployment and GDP, significant loan downgrades into special mention, and higher provisions on individually evaluated loans.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended    
  March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Noninterest Income   2020       2019     (Decrease)
           
  (In thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,658     $ 3,611     $ (953 )
Other commissions and fees   9,721       10,170       (449 )
Leased equipment income   12,251       10,648       1,603  
Gain on sale of loans and leases   87       23       64  
Gain on sale of securities   182       184       (2 )
Other income:          
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments   28       (794 )     822  
Warrant income   837       1,240       (403 )
Other   3,336       2,094       1,242  
Total noninterest income $ 29,100     $ 27,176     $ 1,924  
           

Noninterest income increased by $1.9 million to $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to a $1.6 million increase in leased equipment income and a $1.2 million increase in other income, offset partially by a $1.0 million decrease in deposit service charges. The increase in leased equipment income was due to early lease terminations, which resulted in higher termination gains and accretion of deferred fees. The increase in other income was due mainly to $1.1 million of bankruptcy proceeds received related to a former credit. The decrease in deposit service charges was due mainly to waivers of various fees (service charges, wire fees, overdraft fees, NSF fees) to offer assistance to our customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

           
  Three Months Ended    
  March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Noninterest Expense   2020       2019     (Decrease)
           
  (In thousands)
Compensation $ 61,282     $ 74,637     $ (13,355 )
Occupancy   14,207       14,541       (334 )
Data processing   6,454       6,770       (316 )
Other professional services   4,258       4,261       (3 )
Insurance and assessments   4,249       4,168       81  
Intangible asset amortization   3,948       4,153       (205 )
Leased equipment depreciation   7,205       6,856       349  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net   66       (3,446 )     3,512  
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   -       (269 )     269  
Customer related expense   3,932       3,952       (20 )
Loan expense   2,650       2,967       (317 )
Other   9,719       5,138       4,581  
Total operating expense   117,970       123,728       (5,758 )
Goodwill impairment   1,470,000       -       1,470,000  
Total noninterest expense $ 1,587,970     $ 123,728     $ 1,464,242  
           

Noninterest expense increased by $1.5 billion to $1.59 billion for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $123.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 attributable primarily to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expense decreased to $118.0 million or a decrease of $5.8 million. This $5.8 million decrease was mainly due to a $13.4 million decrease in compensation expense, partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in other expense and a $3.5 million increase in foreclosed assets expense. Compensation expense decreased mainly due to lower bonus accruals, partially offset by higher payroll tax expense. Other expense increased due primarily to the prior quarter including $2.8 million of credits related to the reversal of accrued merger costs and franchise tax refunds, while the first quarter includes a $1.5 million accrual for operational loss contingencies related to a system outage at a service provider. Foreclosed assets expense increased as the prior quarter included a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a repossessed asset.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was (0.8)% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 19.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate was 24.5%. The fourth quarter 2019 effective tax rate was lower due primarily to $9.1 million of benefits related to changes in state apportionment net of the federal tax effect. Excluding the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2020 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26-28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

   
  Three Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held March 31,   December 31,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1)   2020       2019  
               
  (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period $ 18,846,872     $ 18,735,543  
Additions:      
Production   789,746       1,021,334  
Disbursements   1,997,080       1,317,389  
Total production and disbursements   2,786,826       2,338,723  
Reductions:      
Payoffs   (812,707 )     (816,134 )
Paydowns   (1,053,705 )     (1,406,475 )
Total payoffs and paydowns   (1,866,412 )     (2,222,609 )
Sales   -       (43 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (1,776 )     (83 )
Charge-offs   (20,205 )     (4,659 )
Total reductions   (1,888,393 )     (2,227,394 )
Net increase   898,433       111,329  
Balance, end of period $ 19,745,305     $ 18,846,872  
       
Weighted average rate on production (2)   4.31 %     4.73 %
       
(1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases.
(2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis
and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 20 basis points to loan
yields in 2020.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $898.4 million, or 19.2% annualized, in the first quarter of 2020, to $19.7 billion at March 31, 2020. The net loan growth in the first quarter was primarily from the venture capital and asset-based loan portfolio classes, along with ongoing fundings in the residential real estate construction loan class. The growth in venture capital, primarily from drawdown activity, included $241 million in expansion stage, $203 million in equity funds and $63 million in late stage loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

 
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    % of     % of     % of
Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
                             
  (In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                
Commercial $ 4,220,649 21 %   $ 4,202,687 22 %   $ 4,640,510 25 %
Income producing and other                
residential   3,788,295 19 %     3,770,060 20 %     3,518,948 19 %
Total real estate mortgage   8,008,944 40 %     7,972,747 42 %     8,159,458 44 %
Real estate construction and land:                
Commercial   1,087,505 6 %     1,082,368 6 %     943,596 5 %
Residential   1,792,748 9 %     1,655,434 9 %     1,408,128 8 %
Total real estate construction                
and land   2,880,253 15 %     2,737,802 15 %     2,351,724 13 %
Total real estate   10,889,197 55 %     10,710,549 57 %     10,511,182 57 %
Commercial:                
Asset-based   3,938,402 20 %     3,748,407 20 %     3,422,202 19 %
Venture capital   2,715,837 14 %     2,179,422 12 %     2,027,450 11 %
Other commercial   1,771,985 9 %     1,767,667 9 %     1,974,702 11 %
Total commercial   8,426,224 43 %     7,695,496 41 %     7,424,354 41 %
Consumer   429,884 2 %     440,827 2 %     372,161 2 %
Total loans and leases held for                
investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,745,305 100 %   $ 18,846,872 100 %   $ 18,307,697 100 %
                 
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 7,697,724     $ 8,183,158     $ 7,465,392  
                 

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
  Allowance for   Reserve for   Total
Allowance for Credit Loan and   Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Losses Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
                       
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 138,785     $ 35,861     $ 174,646  
Charge-offs   (20,205 )     -       (20,205 )
Recoveries   1,095       -       1,095  
Net charge-offs   (19,110 )     -       (19,110 )
Provision   98,000       14,000       112,000  
Cumulative effect of change in          
accounting principle - CECL   3,617       3,710       7,327  
Ending balance $ 221,292     $ 53,571     $ 274,863  
           


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
  Allowance for   Reserve for   Total
Allowance for Credit Loan and   Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Losses Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
                       
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 138,552     $ 33,861     $ 172,413  
Charge-offs   (4,659 )     -       (4,659 )
Recoveries   3,892       -       3,892  
Net charge-offs   (767 )     -       (767 )
Provision   1,000       2,000       3,000  
Ending balance $ 138,785     $ 35,861     $ 174,646  
           
           

We adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $7.3 million on the adoption date. The significant ACL increase during the first quarter was primarily attributable to the dramatic decline in the economic forecast, the significant increase in special mention loans caused by loan downgrades in the loan portfolios most impacted by the sudden decline in the economy, the loan growth during the quarter, and increased provisions for individually evaluated loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.39% at March 31, 2020 under CECL and 0.93% at December 31, 2019 under the incurred loss model.

Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $20.2 million and included $11.5 million for an asset-based oil industry loan and $7.3 million for other commercial loans compared to gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $4.7 million that included $3.2 million for venture capital loans and $1.0 million for other commercial loans.

Recoveries for the first quarter of 2020 were $1.1 million and included $0.4 million for other commercial loans and $0.4 million for asset-based loans compared to recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $3.9 million that included $1.8 million for other commercial loans, $0.9 million for asset-based loans, and $0.6 million for venture capital loans.

For the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.40% and 0.02%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    % of     % of     % of
Deposit Composition Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
                             
  (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,510,218 38 %   $ 7,243,298 38 %   $ 7,712,409 40 %
Interest checking   3,333,147 17 %     3,753,978 19 %     3,163,228 16 %
Money market   4,712,118 24 %     4,690,420 24 %     4,714,078 25 %
Savings   495,039 3 %     499,591 3 %     537,923 3 %
Total core deposits   16,050,522 82 %     16,187,287 84 %     16,127,638 84 %
Non-core non-maturity deposits   836,157 4 %     496,407 3 %     454,277 2 %
Total non-maturity deposits   16,886,679 86 %     16,683,694 87 %     16,581,915 86 %
Time deposits $250,000 and under   2,086,188 11 %     2,065,733 11 %     2,258,989 12 %
Time deposits over $250,000   602,970 3 %     483,609 2 %     445,023 2 %
Total time deposits   2,689,158 14 %     2,549,342 13 %     2,704,012 14 %
Total deposits $ 19,575,837 100 %   $ 19,233,036 100 %   $ 19,285,927 100 %
                 

At March 31, 2020, core deposits totaled $16.1 billion, or 82% of total deposits, including $7.5 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 38% of total deposits.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at March 31, 2020 were $1.4 billion, of which $1.1 billion was managed by PWAM.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

 
  March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Credit Quality Metrics   2020       2019     (Decrease)
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
NPAs and Performing TDRs:          
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 95,602     $ 92,353     $ 3,249  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more   -       -       -  
Foreclosed assets, net   1,701       440       1,261  
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 97,303     $ 92,793     $ 4,510  
           
Performing TDRs held for investment $ 8,978     $ 12,257     $ (3,279 )
           
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   0.48 %     0.49 %    
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases          
held for investment and foreclosed assets   0.49 %     0.49 %    
           
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:          
Pass $ 18,698,942     $ 18,348,004     $ 350,938  
Special mention   898,658       322,956       575,702  
Classified   147,705       175,912       (28,207 )
Total loans and leases held for investment,          
net of deferred fees $ 19,745,305     $ 18,846,872     $ 898,433  
           
Classified loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   0.75 %     0.93 %    
           
Allowance for Credit Losses:          
Allowance for credit losses $ 274,863     $ 174,646     $ 100,217  
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 112,000     $ 3,000     $ 109,000  
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 19,110     $ 767     $ 18,343  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases          
(for the quarter)   0.40 %     0.02 %    
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases          
held for investment   1.39 %     0.93 %    
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans          
and leases held for investment   287.5 %     189.1 %    
           
(1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $16.0 million at March 31, 2020 and $17.5 million
at December 31, 2019.
 

Nonaccrual, classified, and special mention loans and leases fluctuate from period to period as a result of loan repayments and our ongoing active portfolio monitoring, including loan downgrades, which were higher than usual triggered by the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first quarter of 2020, nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $3.2 million, while classified loans and leases decreased by $28.2 million and special mention loans and leases increased by $575.7 million. The decrease in the classified loans and leases category was primarily due to charge-offs totaling approximately $18.0 million, which included an $11.5 million charge-off on a previously classified asset-based oil industry loan and charge-offs totaling $6.1 million on two security monitoring loans. The increase in special mention loans and leases in the first quarter was attributable to loan downgrades primarily in the categories most acutely impacted by COVID-19 including hotels, aviation, restaurants, retail, and small business loans. 

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

 
  Nonaccrual Loans and Leases   Accruing and
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   30-89 Days Past Due
    % of     % of   March 31,   December 31,
    Loan     Loan     2020       2019  
  Balance Category   Balance Category   Balance   Balance
                                   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                  
Commercial $ 19,088 0.5 %   $ 18,346 0.4 %   $ 1,807     $ 1,735  
Income producing and other                  
residential   2,308 0.1 %     2,478 0.1 %     1,064       2,094  
Total real estate mortgage   21,396 0.3 %     20,824 0.3 %     2,871       3,829  
Real estate construction and land:                  
Commercial   351 0.0 %     364 0.0 %     -       -  
Residential   - 0.0 %     - 0.0 %     241       1,429  
Total real estate                  
construction and land   351 0.0 %     364 0.0 %     241       1,429  
Commercial:                  
Asset-based   17,104 0.4 %     30,162 0.8 %     -       19  
Venture capital   18,612 0.7 %     12,916 0.6 %     183       -  
Other commercial   37,726 2.1 %     27,594 1.6 %     4,393       2,258  
Total commercial   73,442 0.9 %     70,672 0.9 %     4,576       2,277  
Consumer   413 0.1 %     493 0.1 %     518       1,006  
Total held for investment $ 95,602 0.5 %   $ 92,353 0.5 %   $ 8,206     $ 8,541  
                   

 CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in as allowed under the recently issued interim regulatory capital rule (IFR) revising the transition for CECL. The IFR allows the addback of 100% of the capital effect of the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses to regulatory capital through December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over a three year phase-in period. This election increased our regulatory capital ratios by approximately 12 basis points at March 31, 2020. The capital ratios are presented on page 21.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During February 2020, we repurchased 1,953,711 shares at an average price of $35.83 and a total cost of $70.0 million under the previous share repurchase program which expired on February 29, 2020. At March 31, 2020, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $200 million Stock Repurchase Program approved on February 12, 2020 was $200.0 million. The previously announced suspension of share repurchases through June 30, 2020 has been extended indefinitely in light of recent COVID-19 related developments.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest Bancorp that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting PacWest Bancorp, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest Bancorp’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest Bancorp’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, further increases in unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, legal and regulatory developments, the price of crude oil and the adoption of the CECL accounting standard. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019  
                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:          
Cash and due from banks $ 172,570     $ 172,585     $ 224,758  
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions   439,690       465,039       332,124  
Total cash and cash equivalents   612,260       637,624       556,882  
           
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   3,757,663       3,797,187       3,994,708  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   54,244       40,924       29,430  
Total investment securities   3,811,907       3,838,111       4,024,138  
           
Loans held for sale   -       -       25,124  
           
Gross loans and leases held for investment   19,806,394       18,910,740       18,371,295  
Deferred fees, net   (61,089 )     (63,868 )     (63,598 )
Total loans and leases held for investment,          
net of deferred fees   19,745,305       18,846,872       18,307,697  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (221,292 )     (138,785 )     (136,281 )
Total loans and leases held for investment, net   19,524,013       18,708,087       18,171,416  
           
Equipment leased to others under operating leases   306,530       324,084       293,853  
Premises and equipment, net   39,799       38,585       37,783  
Foreclosed assets, net   1,701       440       3,291  
Goodwill   1,078,670       2,548,670       2,548,670  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   34,446       38,394       52,250  
Other assets   733,941       636,811       610,731  
Total assets $ 26,143,267     $ 26,770,806     $ 26,324,138  
           
LIABILITIES:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,510,218     $ 7,243,298     $ 7,712,409  
Interest-bearing deposits   12,065,619       11,989,738       11,573,518  
Total deposits   19,575,837       19,233,036       19,285,927  
Borrowings   2,295,000       1,759,008       1,481,087  
Subordinated debentures   458,994       458,209       454,458  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   423,047       365,856       311,684  
Total liabilities   22,752,878       21,816,109       21,533,156  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)   3,390,389       4,954,697       4,790,982  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,143,267     $ 26,770,806     $ 26,324,138  
           
Book value per share $ 28.75     $ 41.36     $ 39.86  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31     $ 19.77     $ 18.22  
Shares outstanding   117,916,789       119,781,605       120,201,149  
           
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities          
available-for-sale, net $ 90,916     $ 78,658     $ 37,258  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          
           



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019  
                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:          
Loans and leases $ 262,278     $ 263,402     $ 274,229  
Investment securities   27,446       28,135       29,680  
Deposits in financial institutions   1,608       2,056       650  
Total interest income   291,332       293,593       304,559  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   28,247       34,802       34,235  
Borrowings   6,778       5,189       7,710  
Subordinated debentures   6,560       6,983       7,738  
Total interest expense   41,585       46,974       49,683  
           
Net interest income   249,747       246,619       254,876  
Provision for credit losses   112,000       3,000       4,000  
Net interest income after          
provision for credit losses   137,747       243,619       250,876  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,658       3,611       3,730  
Other commissions and fees   9,721       10,170       11,008  
Leased equipment income   12,251       10,648       9,282  
Gain on sale of loans and leases   87       23       -  
Gain on sale of securities   182       184       2,161  
Other income   4,201       2,540       4,883  
Total noninterest income   29,100       27,176       31,064  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Compensation   61,282       74,637       70,845  
Occupancy   14,207       14,541       14,320  
Data processing   6,454       6,770       6,925  
Other professional services   4,258       4,261       4,513  
Insurance and assessments   4,249       4,168       4,038  
Intangible asset amortization   3,948       4,153       4,870  
Leased equipment depreciation   7,205       6,856       5,651  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net   66       (3,446 )     29  
Acquisition, integration and          
reorganization costs   -       (269 )     618  
Customer related expense   3,932       3,952       2,943  
Loan expense   2,650       2,967       2,885  
Goodwill impairment   1,470,000       -       -  
Other expense   9,719       5,138       8,650  
Total noninterest expense   1,587,970       123,728       126,287  
           
(Loss) earnings before income taxes   (1,421,123 )     147,067       155,653  
Income tax expense   11,988       29,186       43,049  
Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 )   $ 117,881     $ 112,604  
           
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 )   $ 0.98     $ 0.92  
Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.60  
           



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019  
                       
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Basic Earnings Per Share:          
Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 )   $ 117,881     $ 112,604  
Less: earnings allocated to unvested          
restricted stock (1)   (939 )     (1,458 )     (1,163 )
Net (loss) earnings allocated to          
common shares $ (1,434,050 )   $ 116,423     $ 111,441  
           
Weighted-average basic shares and          
unvested restricted stock outstanding   118,775       119,804       122,227  
Less: weighted-average unvested          
restricted stock outstanding   (1,495 )     (1,566 )     (1,352 )
Weighted-average basic shares          
outstanding   117,280       118,238       120,875  
           
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 )   $ 0.98     $ 0.92  
           
Diluted Earnings Per Share:          
Net (loss) earnings allocated to          
common shares $ (1,434,050 )   $ 116,423     $ 111,441  
           
Weighted-average diluted shares          
outstanding   117,280       118,238       120,875  
           
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 )   $ 0.98     $ 0.92  
           
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus
undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.
 



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019  
    Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average  
  Average Income/ Yield/   Average Income/ Yield/   Average Income/ Yield/  
  Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost  
                                           
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Assets:                        
Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 19,065,035 $ 262,764 5.54 %   $ 18,470,583 $ 263,783 5.67 %   $ 18,064,230 $ 274,513 6.16 %  
Investment securities (3)   3,853,217   28,641 2.99 %     3,811,216   29,509 3.07 %     3,968,531   30,572 3.12 %  
Deposits in financial                        
institutions   537,384   1,608 1.20 %     498,068   2,056 1.64 %     111,950   650 2.35 %  
Total interest-earning                        
assets (1)   23,455,636   293,013 5.02 %     22,779,867   295,348 5.14 %     22,144,711   305,735 5.60 %  
Other assets   3,643,404         3,600,872         3,631,238      
Total assets $ 27,099,040       $ 26,380,739       $ 25,775,949      
                         
Liabilities and                        
Stockholders' Equity:                        
Interest checking $ 3,466,812   7,135 0.83 %   $ 3,731,696   10,031 1.07 %   $ 3,041,822   9,321 1.24 %  
Money market   5,247,866   10,016 0.77 %     5,117,553   12,063 0.94 %     5,274,987   14,908 1.15 %  
Savings   497,959   160 0.13 %     509,497   204 0.16 %     553,032   242 0.18 %  
Time   2,684,143   10,936 1.64 %     2,744,156   12,504 1.81 %     2,286,932   9,764 1.73 %  
Total interest-bearing                        
deposits   11,896,780   28,247 0.95 %     12,102,902   34,802 1.14 %     11,156,773   34,235 1.24 %  
Borrowings   2,026,749   6,778 1.35 %     1,179,220   5,189 1.75 %     1,218,319   7,710 2.57 %  
Subordinated debentures   458,399   6,560 5.76 %     456,997   6,983 6.06 %     454,203   7,738 6.91 %  
Total interest-bearing                        
liabilities   14,381,928   41,585 1.16 %     13,739,119   46,974 1.36 %     12,829,295   49,683 1.57 %  
Noninterest-bearing                        
demand deposits   7,357,717         7,338,888         7,783,652      
Other liabilities   402,617         372,550         347,037      
Total liabilities   22,142,262         21,450,557         20,959,984      
Stockholders' equity   4,956,778         4,930,182         4,815,965      
Total liabilities and                        
stockholders' equity $ 27,099,040       $ 26,380,739       $ 25,775,949      
Net interest income (1)   $ 251,428       $ 248,374       $ 256,052    
Net interest spread (1)     3.86 %       3.78 %       4.03 %  
Net interest margin (1)     4.31 %       4.33 %       4.69 %  
                         
Total deposits (4) $ 19,254,497 $ 28,247 0.59 %   $ 19,441,790 $ 34,802 0.71 %   $ 18,940,425 $ 34,235 0.73 %  
                         
(1) Tax equivalent.
(2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $4.8 million, $3.0 million, and $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020,
December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.2 million, $1.4 million, and $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020,
December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities.
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated
as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
 
 



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET
 
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 172,570     $ 172,585     $ 252,596     $ 185,075     $ 224,758  
Interest-earning deposits in financial                  
institutions   439,690       465,039       483,405       422,663       332,124  
Total cash and cash equivalents   612,260       637,624       736,001       607,738       556,882  
                   
Securities available-for-sale   3,757,663       3,797,187       3,817,348       3,807,244       3,994,708  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   54,244       40,924       26,865       43,146       29,430  
Total investment securities   3,811,907       3,838,111       3,844,213       3,850,390       4,024,138  
                   
Loans held for sale   -       -       -       -       25,124  
                   
Gross loans and leases held for investment   19,806,394       18,910,740       18,796,011       18,532,740       18,371,295  
Deferred fees, net   (61,089 )     (63,868 )     (60,468 )     (59,888 )     (63,598 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net of deferred fees   19,745,305       18,846,872       18,735,543       18,472,852       18,307,697  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (221,292 )     (138,785 )     (138,552 )     (135,037 )     (136,281 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net   19,524,013       18,708,087       18,596,991       18,337,815       18,171,416  
                   
Equipment leased to others under                  
operating leases   306,530       324,084       295,854       300,668       293,853  
Premises and equipment, net   39,799       38,585       37,926       38,162       37,783  
Foreclosed assets, net   1,701       440       1,366       1,472       3,291  
Goodwill   1,078,670       2,548,670       2,548,670       2,548,670       2,548,670  
Core deposit and customer relationship                  
intangibles, net   34,446       38,394       42,547       47,380       52,250  
Other assets   733,941       636,811       621,059       612,119       610,731  
Total assets $ 26,143,267     $ 26,770,806     $ 26,724,627     $ 26,344,414     $ 26,324,138  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,510,218     $ 7,243,298     $ 7,441,185     $ 7,299,213     $ 7,712,409  
Interest-bearing deposits   12,065,619       11,989,738       12,292,018       11,506,543       11,573,518  
Total deposits   19,575,837       19,233,036       19,733,203       18,805,756       19,285,927  
Borrowings   2,295,000       1,759,008       1,253,031       1,913,059       1,481,087  
Subordinated debentures   458,994       458,209       456,145       456,112       454,458  
Accrued interest payable and other                  
liabilities   423,047       365,856       362,140       317,477       311,684  
Total liabilities   22,752,878       21,816,109       21,804,519       21,492,404       21,533,156  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)   3,390,389       4,954,697       4,920,108       4,852,010       4,790,982  
Total liabilities and stockholders’                  
equity $ 26,143,267     $ 26,770,806     $ 26,724,627     $ 26,344,414     $ 26,324,138  
                   
Book value per share $ 28.75     $ 41.36     $ 41.06     $ 40.49     $ 39.86  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31     $ 19.77     $ 19.43     $ 18.83     $ 18.22  
Shares outstanding   117,916,789       119,781,605       119,831,192       119,829,104       120,201,149  
                   
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on                  
securities available-for-sale, net $ 90,916     $ 78,658     $ 95,887     $ 73,066     $ 37,258  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  
                   



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases $ 262,278     $ 263,402     $ 275,978     $ 284,236     $ 274,229  
Investment securities   27,446       28,135       28,806       28,948       29,680  
Deposits in financial institutions   1,608       2,056       2,424       1,349       650  
Total interest income   291,332       293,593       307,208       314,533       304,559  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   28,247       34,802       40,703       38,720       34,235  
Borrowings   6,778       5,189       6,852       7,210       7,710  
Subordinated debentures   6,560       6,983       7,417       7,705       7,738  
Total interest expense   41,585       46,974       54,972       53,635       49,683  
                   
Net interest income   249,747       246,619       252,236       260,898       254,876  
Provision for credit losses   112,000       3,000       7,000       8,000       4,000  
Net interest income after                  
provision for credit losses   137,747       243,619       245,236       252,898       250,876  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,658       3,611       3,525       3,771       3,730  
Other commissions and fees   9,721       10,170       10,855       11,590       11,008  
Leased equipment income   12,251       10,648       9,615       9,182       9,282  
Gain on sale of loans and leases   87       23       765       326       -  
Gain on sale of securities   182       184       908       22,192       2,161  
Other income   4,201       2,540       7,761       3,832       4,883  
Total noninterest income   29,100       27,176       33,429       50,893       31,064  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation   61,282       74,637       71,424       68,956       70,845  
Occupancy   14,207       14,541       14,089       14,457       14,320  
Data processing   6,454       6,770       7,044       6,817       6,925  
Other professional services   4,258       4,261       4,400       4,629       4,513  
Insurance and assessments   4,249       4,168       4,100       4,098       4,038  
Intangible asset amortization   3,948       4,153       4,833       4,870       4,870  
Leased equipment depreciation   7,205       6,856       5,951       5,558       5,651  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net   66       (3,446 )     8       (146 )     29  
Acquisition, integration and                  
reorganization costs   -       (269 )     -       -       618  
Customer related expense   3,932       3,952       3,539       3,405       2,943  
Loan expense   2,650       2,967       3,628       3,451       2,885  
Goodwill impairment   1,470,000       -       -       -       -  
Other expense   9,719       5,138       7,793       9,332       8,650  
Total noninterest expense   1,587,970       123,728       126,809       125,427       126,287  
                   
(Loss) earnings before income taxes   (1,421,123 )     147,067       151,856       178,364       155,653  
Income tax expense   11,988       29,186       41,830       50,239       43,049  
Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 )   $ 117,881     $ 110,026     $ 128,125     $ 112,604  
                   
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 )   $ 0.98     $ 0.92     $ 1.07     $ 0.92  
Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.60  
                   



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1)   (21.27 )%     1.77 %     1.65 %     1.99 %     1.77 %
Return on average equity (1)   (116.28 )%     9.49 %     8.93 %     10.66 %     9.48 %
Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)   6.88 %     19.98 %     19.01 %     23.15 %     20.64 %
Efficiency ratio   40.6 %     44.8 %     42.3 %     41.6 %     42.4 %
Noninterest expense as a percentage                  
of average assets (1)   23.57 %     1.86 %     1.91 %     1.95 %     1.99 %
                   
Average Yields/Costs (1):                  
Yield on:                  
Average loans and leases (3)   5.54 %     5.67 %     5.91 %     6.26 %     6.16 %
Average interest-earning assets (3)   5.02 %     5.14 %     5.41 %     5.68 %     5.60 %
Cost of:                  
Average interest-bearing deposits   0.95 %     1.14 %     1.34 %     1.35 %     1.24 %
Average total deposits   0.59 %     0.71 %     0.83 %     0.81 %     0.73 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   1.16 %     1.36 %     1.60 %     1.64 %     1.57 %
Net interest spread (3)   3.86 %     3.78 %     3.81 %     4.04 %     4.03 %
Net interest margin (3)   4.31 %     4.33 %     4.46 %     4.72 %     4.69 %
                   
Average Balances:                  
Assets:                  
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 19,065,035     $ 18,470,583     $ 18,539,281     $ 18,239,690     $ 18,064,230  
Interest-earning assets   23,455,636       22,779,867       22,793,676       22,258,828       22,144,711  
Total assets   27,099,040       26,380,739       26,406,603       25,849,189       25,775,949  
Liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   7,357,717       7,338,888       7,487,555       7,544,027       7,783,652  
Interest-bearing deposits   11,896,780       12,102,902       12,031,776       11,545,785       11,156,773  
Total deposits   19,254,497       19,441,790       19,519,331       19,089,812       18,940,425  
Borrowings   2,026,749       1,179,220       1,181,313       1,142,223       1,218,319  
Subordinated debentures   458,399       456,997       456,011       454,901       454,203  
Interest-bearing liabilities   14,381,928       13,739,119       13,669,100       13,142,909       12,829,295  
Stockholders' equity   4,956,778       4,930,182       4,890,746       4,818,889       4,815,965  
                   
(1) Annualized.  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) Tax equivalent.
 



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Credit Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for                  
investment to loans and leases                  
held for investment   0.48 %     0.49 %     0.53 %     0.44 %     0.48 %
Nonperforming assets to loans and                  
leases held for investment and                  
foreclosed assets   0.49 %     0.49 %     0.54 %     0.45 %     0.50 %
Classified loans and leases held for                  
investment to loans and leases                  
held for investment   0.75 %     0.93 %     1.01 %     1.03 %     1.04 %
Provision for credit losses (for the                  
quarter) to average loans and leases                  
held for investment (annualized)   2.36 %     0.06 %     0.15 %     0.18 %     0.09 %
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to                  
average loans and leases held                  
for investment (annualized)   0.40 %     0.02 %     0.10 %     0.25 %     0.00 %
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs                  
to average loans and leases                  
held for investment   0.19 %     0.09 %     0.20 %     0.18 %     0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans                  
and leases held for investment   1.39 %     0.93 %     0.92 %     0.92 %     0.95 %
Allowance for credit losses to                  
nonaccrual loans and leases                  
held for investment   287.5 %     189.1 %     174.0 %     209.1 %     195.6 %
                   
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated                  
Capital:                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (1)   8.64 %     9.74 %     9.50 %     9.49 %     9.38 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   9.23 %     9.78 %     9.55 %     9.53 %     9.48 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   9.23 %     9.78 %     9.55 %     9.53 %     9.48 %
Total capital ratio (1)   12.21 %     12.41 %     12.16 %     12.18 %     12.15 %
Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 24,178,995     $ 23,582,495     $ 23,579,614     $ 23,117,199     $ 22,939,074  
                   
Equity to assets ratio   12.97 %     18.51 %     18.41 %     18.42 %     18.20 %
Tangible common equity ratio (2)   9.10 %     9.79 %     9.65 %     9.50 %     9.23 %
Book value per share $ 28.75     $ 41.36     $ 41.06     $ 40.49     $ 39.86  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31     $ 19.77     $ 19.43     $ 18.83     $ 18.22  
                   
Pacific Western Bank Capital:                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (1)   9.72 %     10.95 %     10.72 %     10.76 %     10.57 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   10.39 %     11.00 %     10.79 %     10.80 %     10.69 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   10.39 %     11.00 %     10.79 %     10.80 %     10.69 %
Total capital ratio (1)   11.53 %     11.74 %     11.52 %     11.53 %     11.45 %
                   
(1) Capital information for March 31, 2020 is preliminary.  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
 


GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) return on average tangible equity, (2) tangible common equity ratio, and (3) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) return on average equity, (2) equity to assets ratio, and (3) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Return on Average Tangible Equity   2020       2019       2019  
                       
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 )   $ 117,881     $ 112,604  
Add: Intangible asset amortization   3,948       -       -  
Add: Goodwill amortization   1,470,000       -       -  
Adjusted net earnings $ 40,837     $ 117,881     $ 112,604  
           
           
Average stockholders' equity $ 4,956,778     $ 4,930,182     $ 4,815,965  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,569,189       2,589,217       2,603,842  
Average tangible common equity $ 2,387,589     $ 2,340,965     $ 2,212,123  
           
Return on average equity (1)   (116.28 )%     9.49 %     9.48 %
Return on average tangible equity (2)   6.88 %     19.98 %     20.64 %
           
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.    
(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.    
           



                   
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Tangible Book Value Per Share   2020       2019       2019       2019       2019  
                                       
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Stockholders' equity $ 3,390,389     $ 4,954,697     $ 4,920,108     $ 4,852,010     $ 4,790,982  
Less: Intangible assets   1,113,116       2,587,064       2,591,217       2,596,050       2,600,920  
Tangible common equity $ 2,277,273     $ 2,367,633     $ 2,328,891     $ 2,255,960     $ 2,190,062  
                   
Total assets $ 26,143,267     $ 26,770,806     $ 26,724,627     $ 26,344,414     $ 26,324,138  
Less: Intangible assets   1,113,116       2,587,064       2,591,217       2,596,050       2,600,920  
Tangible assets $ 25,030,151     $ 24,183,742     $ 24,133,410     $ 23,748,364     $ 23,723,218  
                   
Equity to assets ratio   12.97 %     18.51 %     18.41 %     18.42 %     18.20 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)   9.10 %     9.79 %     9.65 %     9.50 %     9.23 %
                   
Book value per share $ 28.75     $ 41.36     $ 41.06     $ 40.49     $ 39.86  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31     $ 19.77     $ 19.43     $ 18.83     $ 18.22  
Shares outstanding   117,916,789       119,781,605       119,831,192       119,829,104       120,201,149  
                   
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.                
(2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.                
                   


Contact: Matthew P. Wagner   Patrick J. Rusnak
  President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
Phone: 310-887-8520   714-989-4705

 

