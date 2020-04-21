PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- Significant Items



Net Loss of $1.43 Billion, or a Loss of $12.23 Per Diluted Share

Recorded Goodwill Impairment of $1.47 Billion

Excluding Goodwill Impairment, Net Earnings of $36.9 Million; $0.31 Per Diluted Share

Provision for Credit Losses of $112.0 Million

Loan and Lease Production of $790 Million; $898 Million of Net Loan Growth

Core Deposits Represents 82% of Total Deposits

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin of 4.31% Compared to 4.33% in Q4

Cost of Average Total Deposits Decreased 12 Basis Points from Q4 to 59 Basis Points

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.43 billion, or $12.23 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $117.9 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. The decrease in net earnings in the first quarter was primarily due to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge and a higher provision for credit losses attributable primarily to the significant deterioration in the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the entire economy resulting in non-essential businesses temporarily closing, record increases in unemployment, and severe declines in business activity in certain industries such as travel and restaurants among others. Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers and we have implemented social distancing actions including the temporary closure of 27 bank lobbies where drive-up tellers are available, the temporary closure of 19 branches where branches are in close proximity to each other, reducing branch hours, and enabling virtually all of our non-branch employees to work remotely. We are also committed to providing essential services to existing and new customers to help them with their financial needs during this crisis. We are waiving fees and modifying loans through payment deferrals and term extensions to help small and middle-market businesses weather this downturn. All our actions are focused on doing the right thing for our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”

Mr. Wagner continued, “The unprecedented decline in economic conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a significant decline in stock market valuations in March, including our stock price. As a result, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge as our estimated fair value was less than our book value. This is a non-cash charge and has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows or liquidity position. Our operations remain strong as evidenced by the increase in net interest income and the significant loan growth in the first quarter including $167.1 million in our Denver market.”

Mr. Wagner added, “We also took a significant provision for credit losses during the quarter driven by the bleak economic forecasts and impact from loan downgrades as we performed an extensive review of our loan portfolio with a special focus on the segments most impacted by COVID-19, including hotels, aviation, restaurants, and retail.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase March 31, Increase Financial Highlights 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 ) $ 117,881 $ (1,550,992 ) $ (1,433,111 ) $ 112,604 $ (1,545,715 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 ) $ 0.98 $ (13.21 ) $ (12.23 ) $ 0.92 $ (13.15 ) Return on average assets (21.27 )% 1.77 % (23.04 ) (21.27 )% 1.77 % (23.04 ) Return on average tangible equity (1) 6.88 % 19.98 % (13.10 ) 6.88 % 20.64 % (13.76 ) Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 4.31 % 4.33 % (0.02 ) 4.31 % 4.69 % (0.38 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 5.54 % 5.67 % (0.13 ) 5.54 % 6.16 % (0.62 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.59 % 0.71 % (0.12 ) 0.59 % 0.73 % (0.14 ) Efficiency ratio 40.6 % 44.8 % (4.2 ) 40.6 % 42.4 % (1.8 ) Total assets $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 $ (627,539 ) $ 26,143,267 $ 26,324,138 $ (180,871 ) Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,745,305 $ 18,846,872 $ 898,433 $ 19,745,305 $ 18,307,697 $ 1,437,608 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 7,510,218 $ 7,243,298 $ 266,920 $ 7,510,218 $ 7,712,409 $ (202,191 ) Core deposits $ 16,050,522 $ 16,187,287 $ (136,765 ) $ 16,050,522 $ 16,127,638 $ (77,116 ) Total deposits $ 19,575,837 $ 19,233,036 $ 342,801 $ 19,575,837 $ 19,285,927 $ 289,910 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 38 % 38 % - 38 % 40 % (2 ) Core deposits 82 % 84 % (2 ) 82 % 84 % (2 ) Equity to assets ratio 12.97 % 18.51 % (5.54 ) 12.97 % 18.20 % (5.23 ) Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.10 % 9.79 % (0.69 ) 9.10 % 9.23 % (0.13 ) Book value per share $ 28.75 $ 41.36 $ (12.61 ) $ 28.75 $ 39.86 $ (11.11 ) Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.31 $ 19.77 $ (0.46 ) $ 19.31 $ 18.22 $ 1.09 (1) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased by $3.1 million to $249.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $246.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower cost of average interest-bearing liabilities and a higher balance of average loans and leases, partially offset by a lower loan and lease yield and one less day in the first quarter. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.54% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 5.67% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the yield on average loans and leases was due principally to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest.

The tax equivalent NIM was 4.31% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest, offset partially by the lower cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.59% for the first quarter of 2020 from 0.71% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower cost of average interest-bearing deposits reflected actions taken to reduce deposit rates in light of the two emergency interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020. We expect these rate reductions to be more fully realized in the second quarter as evidenced by our cost of deposits at March 31, 2020 of 0.33%.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2020 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 98,000 $ 1,000 $ 97,000 Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 14,000 2,000 12,000 Total provision for credit losses $ 112,000 $ 3,000 $ 109,000

The increase in the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 was the result of the impact of the current economic forecast which reflected a significant deterioration in key macro-economic forecast variables such as unemployment and GDP, significant loan downgrades into special mention, and higher provisions on individually evaluated loans.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase Noninterest Income 2020 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,658 $ 3,611 $ (953 ) Other commissions and fees 9,721 10,170 (449 ) Leased equipment income 12,251 10,648 1,603 Gain on sale of loans and leases 87 23 64 Gain on sale of securities 182 184 (2 ) Other income: Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 28 (794 ) 822 Warrant income 837 1,240 (403 ) Other 3,336 2,094 1,242 Total noninterest income $ 29,100 $ 27,176 $ 1,924

Noninterest income increased by $1.9 million to $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 due primarily to a $1.6 million increase in leased equipment income and a $1.2 million increase in other income, offset partially by a $1.0 million decrease in deposit service charges. The increase in leased equipment income was due to early lease terminations, which resulted in higher termination gains and accretion of deferred fees. The increase in other income was due mainly to $1.1 million of bankruptcy proceeds received related to a former credit. The decrease in deposit service charges was due mainly to waivers of various fees (service charges, wire fees, overdraft fees, NSF fees) to offer assistance to our customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase Noninterest Expense 2020 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 61,282 $ 74,637 $ (13,355 ) Occupancy 14,207 14,541 (334 ) Data processing 6,454 6,770 (316 ) Other professional services 4,258 4,261 (3 ) Insurance and assessments 4,249 4,168 81 Intangible asset amortization 3,948 4,153 (205 ) Leased equipment depreciation 7,205 6,856 349 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 66 (3,446 ) 3,512 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - (269 ) 269 Customer related expense 3,932 3,952 (20 ) Loan expense 2,650 2,967 (317 ) Other 9,719 5,138 4,581 Total operating expense 117,970 123,728 (5,758 ) Goodwill impairment 1,470,000 - 1,470,000 Total noninterest expense $ 1,587,970 $ 123,728 $ 1,464,242

Noninterest expense increased by $1.5 billion to $1.59 billion for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $123.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 attributable primarily to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, noninterest expense decreased to $118.0 million or a decrease of $5.8 million. This $5.8 million decrease was mainly due to a $13.4 million decrease in compensation expense, partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in other expense and a $3.5 million increase in foreclosed assets expense. Compensation expense decreased mainly due to lower bonus accruals, partially offset by higher payroll tax expense. Other expense increased due primarily to the prior quarter including $2.8 million of credits related to the reversal of accrued merger costs and franchise tax refunds, while the first quarter includes a $1.5 million accrual for operational loss contingencies related to a system outage at a service provider. Foreclosed assets expense increased as the prior quarter included a $3.3 million gain on the sale of a repossessed asset.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was (0.8)% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 19.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate was 24.5%. The fourth quarter 2019 effective tax rate was lower due primarily to $9.1 million of benefits related to changes in state apportionment net of the federal tax effect. Excluding the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2020 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26-28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held March 31, December 31, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1) 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 18,846,872 $ 18,735,543 Additions: Production 789,746 1,021,334 Disbursements 1,997,080 1,317,389 Total production and disbursements 2,786,826 2,338,723 Reductions: Payoffs (812,707 ) (816,134 ) Paydowns (1,053,705 ) (1,406,475 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (1,866,412 ) (2,222,609 ) Sales - (43 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (1,776 ) (83 ) Charge-offs (20,205 ) (4,659 ) Total reductions (1,888,393 ) (2,227,394 ) Net increase 898,433 111,329 Balance, end of period $ 19,745,305 $ 18,846,872 Weighted average rate on production (2) 4.31 % 4.73 % (1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases. (2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 20 basis points to loan yields in 2020.



Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $898.4 million, or 19.2% annualized, in the first quarter of 2020, to $19.7 billion at March 31, 2020. The net loan growth in the first quarter was primarily from the venture capital and asset-based loan portfolio classes, along with ongoing fundings in the residential real estate construction loan class. The growth in venture capital, primarily from drawdown activity, included $241 million in expansion stage, $203 million in equity funds and $63 million in late stage loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,220,649 21 % $ 4,202,687 22 % $ 4,640,510 25 % Income producing and other residential 3,788,295 19 % 3,770,060 20 % 3,518,948 19 % Total real estate mortgage 8,008,944 40 % 7,972,747 42 % 8,159,458 44 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 1,087,505 6 % 1,082,368 6 % 943,596 5 % Residential 1,792,748 9 % 1,655,434 9 % 1,408,128 8 % Total real estate construction and land 2,880,253 15 % 2,737,802 15 % 2,351,724 13 % Total real estate 10,889,197 55 % 10,710,549 57 % 10,511,182 57 % Commercial: Asset-based 3,938,402 20 % 3,748,407 20 % 3,422,202 19 % Venture capital 2,715,837 14 % 2,179,422 12 % 2,027,450 11 % Other commercial 1,771,985 9 % 1,767,667 9 % 1,974,702 11 % Total commercial 8,426,224 43 % 7,695,496 41 % 7,424,354 41 % Consumer 429,884 2 % 440,827 2 % 372,161 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,745,305 100 % $ 18,846,872 100 % $ 18,307,697 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 7,697,724 $ 8,183,158 $ 7,465,392

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 138,785 $ 35,861 $ 174,646 Charge-offs (20,205 ) - (20,205 ) Recoveries 1,095 - 1,095 Net charge-offs (19,110 ) - (19,110 ) Provision 98,000 14,000 112,000 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL 3,617 3,710 7,327 Ending balance $ 221,292 $ 53,571 $ 274,863





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 138,552 $ 33,861 $ 172,413 Charge-offs (4,659 ) - (4,659 ) Recoveries 3,892 - 3,892 Net charge-offs (767 ) - (767 ) Provision 1,000 2,000 3,000 Ending balance $ 138,785 $ 35,861 $ 174,646

We adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in the allowance for credit losses of $7.3 million on the adoption date. The significant ACL increase during the first quarter was primarily attributable to the dramatic decline in the economic forecast, the significant increase in special mention loans caused by loan downgrades in the loan portfolios most impacted by the sudden decline in the economy, the loan growth during the quarter, and increased provisions for individually evaluated loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.39% at March 31, 2020 under CECL and 0.93% at December 31, 2019 under the incurred loss model.

Gross charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $20.2 million and included $11.5 million for an asset-based oil industry loan and $7.3 million for other commercial loans compared to gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $4.7 million that included $3.2 million for venture capital loans and $1.0 million for other commercial loans.

Recoveries for the first quarter of 2020 were $1.1 million and included $0.4 million for other commercial loans and $0.4 million for asset-based loans compared to recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $3.9 million that included $1.8 million for other commercial loans, $0.9 million for asset-based loans, and $0.6 million for venture capital loans.

For the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.40% and 0.02%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 % of % of % of Deposit Composition Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,510,218 38 % $ 7,243,298 38 % $ 7,712,409 40 % Interest checking 3,333,147 17 % 3,753,978 19 % 3,163,228 16 % Money market 4,712,118 24 % 4,690,420 24 % 4,714,078 25 % Savings 495,039 3 % 499,591 3 % 537,923 3 % Total core deposits 16,050,522 82 % 16,187,287 84 % 16,127,638 84 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 836,157 4 % 496,407 3 % 454,277 2 % Total non-maturity deposits 16,886,679 86 % 16,683,694 87 % 16,581,915 86 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 2,086,188 11 % 2,065,733 11 % 2,258,989 12 % Time deposits over $250,000 602,970 3 % 483,609 2 % 445,023 2 % Total time deposits 2,689,158 14 % 2,549,342 13 % 2,704,012 14 % Total deposits $ 19,575,837 100 % $ 19,233,036 100 % $ 19,285,927 100 %

At March 31, 2020, core deposits totaled $16.1 billion, or 82% of total deposits, including $7.5 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 38% of total deposits.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at March 31, 2020 were $1.4 billion, of which $1.1 billion was managed by PWAM.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2020 2019 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 95,602 $ 92,353 $ 3,249 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 1,701 440 1,261 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 97,303 $ 92,793 $ 4,510 Performing TDRs held for investment $ 8,978 $ 12,257 $ (3,279 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.48 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.49 % 0.49 % Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 18,698,942 $ 18,348,004 $ 350,938 Special mention 898,658 322,956 575,702 Classified 147,705 175,912 (28,207 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 19,745,305 $ 18,846,872 $ 898,433 Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.75 % 0.93 % Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for credit losses $ 274,863 $ 174,646 $ 100,217 Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 112,000 $ 3,000 $ 109,000 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 19,110 $ 767 $ 18,343 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.40 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.39 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 287.5 % 189.1 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $16.0 million at March 31, 2020 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2019.

Nonaccrual, classified, and special mention loans and leases fluctuate from period to period as a result of loan repayments and our ongoing active portfolio monitoring, including loan downgrades, which were higher than usual triggered by the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first quarter of 2020, nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $3.2 million, while classified loans and leases decreased by $28.2 million and special mention loans and leases increased by $575.7 million. The decrease in the classified loans and leases category was primarily due to charge-offs totaling approximately $18.0 million, which included an $11.5 million charge-off on a previously classified asset-based oil industry loan and charge-offs totaling $6.1 million on two security monitoring loans. The increase in special mention loans and leases in the first quarter was attributable to loan downgrades primarily in the categories most acutely impacted by COVID-19 including hotels, aviation, restaurants, retail, and small business loans.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases Accruing and March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 30-89 Days Past Due % of % of March 31, December 31, Loan Loan 2020 2019 Balance Category Balance Category Balance Balance (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 19,088 0.5 % $ 18,346 0.4 % $ 1,807 $ 1,735 Income producing and other residential 2,308 0.1 % 2,478 0.1 % 1,064 2,094 Total real estate mortgage 21,396 0.3 % 20,824 0.3 % 2,871 3,829 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 351 0.0 % 364 0.0 % - - Residential - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 241 1,429 Total real estate construction and land 351 0.0 % 364 0.0 % 241 1,429 Commercial: Asset-based 17,104 0.4 % 30,162 0.8 % - 19 Venture capital 18,612 0.7 % 12,916 0.6 % 183 - Other commercial 37,726 2.1 % 27,594 1.6 % 4,393 2,258 Total commercial 73,442 0.9 % 70,672 0.9 % 4,576 2,277 Consumer 413 0.1 % 493 0.1 % 518 1,006 Total held for investment $ 95,602 0.5 % $ 92,353 0.5 % $ 8,206 $ 8,541

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in as allowed under the recently issued interim regulatory capital rule (IFR) revising the transition for CECL. The IFR allows the addback of 100% of the capital effect of the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses to regulatory capital through December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over a three year phase-in period. This election increased our regulatory capital ratios by approximately 12 basis points at March 31, 2020. The capital ratios are presented on page 21.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During February 2020, we repurchased 1,953,711 shares at an average price of $35.83 and a total cost of $70.0 million under the previous share repurchase program which expired on February 29, 2020. At March 31, 2020, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $200 million Stock Repurchase Program approved on February 12, 2020 was $200.0 million. The previously announced suspension of share repurchases through June 30, 2020 has been extended indefinitely in light of recent COVID-19 related developments.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest Bancorp that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting PacWest Bancorp, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest Bancorp’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest Bancorp’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, further increases in unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, legal and regulatory developments, the price of crude oil and the adoption of the CECL accounting standard. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 172,570 $ 172,585 $ 224,758 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 439,690 465,039 332,124 Total cash and cash equivalents 612,260 637,624 556,882 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 3,757,663 3,797,187 3,994,708 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 54,244 40,924 29,430 Total investment securities 3,811,907 3,838,111 4,024,138 Loans held for sale - - 25,124 Gross loans and leases held for investment 19,806,394 18,910,740 18,371,295 Deferred fees, net (61,089 ) (63,868 ) (63,598 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 19,745,305 18,846,872 18,307,697 Allowance for loan and lease losses (221,292 ) (138,785 ) (136,281 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 19,524,013 18,708,087 18,171,416 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 306,530 324,084 293,853 Premises and equipment, net 39,799 38,585 37,783 Foreclosed assets, net 1,701 440 3,291 Goodwill 1,078,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,446 38,394 52,250 Other assets 733,941 636,811 610,731 Total assets $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 $ 26,324,138 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,510,218 $ 7,243,298 $ 7,712,409 Interest-bearing deposits 12,065,619 11,989,738 11,573,518 Total deposits 19,575,837 19,233,036 19,285,927 Borrowings 2,295,000 1,759,008 1,481,087 Subordinated debentures 458,994 458,209 454,458 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 423,047 365,856 311,684 Total liabilities 22,752,878 21,816,109 21,533,156 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,390,389 4,954,697 4,790,982 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 $ 26,324,138 Book value per share $ 28.75 $ 41.36 $ 39.86 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31 $ 19.77 $ 18.22 Shares outstanding 117,916,789 119,781,605 120,201,149 (1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale, net $ 90,916 $ 78,658 $ 37,258 (2) Non-GAAP measure.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 262,278 $ 263,402 $ 274,229 Investment securities 27,446 28,135 29,680 Deposits in financial institutions 1,608 2,056 650 Total interest income 291,332 293,593 304,559 Interest expense: Deposits 28,247 34,802 34,235 Borrowings 6,778 5,189 7,710 Subordinated debentures 6,560 6,983 7,738 Total interest expense 41,585 46,974 49,683 Net interest income 249,747 246,619 254,876 Provision for credit losses 112,000 3,000 4,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 137,747 243,619 250,876 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,658 3,611 3,730 Other commissions and fees 9,721 10,170 11,008 Leased equipment income 12,251 10,648 9,282 Gain on sale of loans and leases 87 23 - Gain on sale of securities 182 184 2,161 Other income 4,201 2,540 4,883 Total noninterest income 29,100 27,176 31,064 Noninterest expense: Compensation 61,282 74,637 70,845 Occupancy 14,207 14,541 14,320 Data processing 6,454 6,770 6,925 Other professional services 4,258 4,261 4,513 Insurance and assessments 4,249 4,168 4,038 Intangible asset amortization 3,948 4,153 4,870 Leased equipment depreciation 7,205 6,856 5,651 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 66 (3,446 ) 29 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - (269 ) 618 Customer related expense 3,932 3,952 2,943 Loan expense 2,650 2,967 2,885 Goodwill impairment 1,470,000 - - Other expense 9,719 5,138 8,650 Total noninterest expense 1,587,970 123,728 126,287 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (1,421,123 ) 147,067 155,653 Income tax expense 11,988 29,186 43,049 Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 ) $ 117,881 $ 112,604 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.92 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings Per Share: Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 ) $ 117,881 $ 112,604 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (939 ) (1,458 ) (1,163 ) Net (loss) earnings allocated to common shares $ (1,434,050 ) $ 116,423 $ 111,441 Weighted-average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 118,775 119,804 122,227 Less: weighted-average unvested restricted stock outstanding (1,495 ) (1,566 ) (1,352 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 117,280 118,238 120,875 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.92 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net (loss) earnings allocated to common shares $ (1,434,050 ) $ 116,423 $ 111,441 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 117,280 118,238 120,875 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.92 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 19,065,035 $ 262,764 5.54 % $ 18,470,583 $ 263,783 5.67 % $ 18,064,230 $ 274,513 6.16 % Investment securities (3) 3,853,217 28,641 2.99 % 3,811,216 29,509 3.07 % 3,968,531 30,572 3.12 % Deposits in financial institutions 537,384 1,608 1.20 % 498,068 2,056 1.64 % 111,950 650 2.35 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 23,455,636 293,013 5.02 % 22,779,867 295,348 5.14 % 22,144,711 305,735 5.60 % Other assets 3,643,404 3,600,872 3,631,238 Total assets $ 27,099,040 $ 26,380,739 $ 25,775,949 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 3,466,812 7,135 0.83 % $ 3,731,696 10,031 1.07 % $ 3,041,822 9,321 1.24 % Money market 5,247,866 10,016 0.77 % 5,117,553 12,063 0.94 % 5,274,987 14,908 1.15 % Savings 497,959 160 0.13 % 509,497 204 0.16 % 553,032 242 0.18 % Time 2,684,143 10,936 1.64 % 2,744,156 12,504 1.81 % 2,286,932 9,764 1.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,896,780 28,247 0.95 % 12,102,902 34,802 1.14 % 11,156,773 34,235 1.24 % Borrowings 2,026,749 6,778 1.35 % 1,179,220 5,189 1.75 % 1,218,319 7,710 2.57 % Subordinated debentures 458,399 6,560 5.76 % 456,997 6,983 6.06 % 454,203 7,738 6.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,381,928 41,585 1.16 % 13,739,119 46,974 1.36 % 12,829,295 49,683 1.57 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,357,717 7,338,888 7,783,652 Other liabilities 402,617 372,550 347,037 Total liabilities 22,142,262 21,450,557 20,959,984 Stockholders' equity 4,956,778 4,930,182 4,815,965 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,099,040 $ 26,380,739 $ 25,775,949 Net interest income (1) $ 251,428 $ 248,374 $ 256,052 Net interest spread (1) 3.86 % 3.78 % 4.03 % Net interest margin (1) 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.69 % Total deposits (4) $ 19,254,497 $ 28,247 0.59 % $ 19,441,790 $ 34,802 0.71 % $ 18,940,425 $ 34,235 0.73 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $4.8 million, $3.0 million, and $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.2 million, $1.4 million, and $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 172,570 $ 172,585 $ 252,596 $ 185,075 $ 224,758 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 439,690 465,039 483,405 422,663 332,124 Total cash and cash equivalents 612,260 637,624 736,001 607,738 556,882 Securities available-for-sale 3,757,663 3,797,187 3,817,348 3,807,244 3,994,708 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 54,244 40,924 26,865 43,146 29,430 Total investment securities 3,811,907 3,838,111 3,844,213 3,850,390 4,024,138 Loans held for sale - - - - 25,124 Gross loans and leases held for investment 19,806,394 18,910,740 18,796,011 18,532,740 18,371,295 Deferred fees, net (61,089 ) (63,868 ) (60,468 ) (59,888 ) (63,598 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 19,745,305 18,846,872 18,735,543 18,472,852 18,307,697 Allowance for loan and lease losses (221,292 ) (138,785 ) (138,552 ) (135,037 ) (136,281 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 19,524,013 18,708,087 18,596,991 18,337,815 18,171,416 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 306,530 324,084 295,854 300,668 293,853 Premises and equipment, net 39,799 38,585 37,926 38,162 37,783 Foreclosed assets, net 1,701 440 1,366 1,472 3,291 Goodwill 1,078,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,446 38,394 42,547 47,380 52,250 Other assets 733,941 636,811 621,059 612,119 610,731 Total assets $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,510,218 $ 7,243,298 $ 7,441,185 $ 7,299,213 $ 7,712,409 Interest-bearing deposits 12,065,619 11,989,738 12,292,018 11,506,543 11,573,518 Total deposits 19,575,837 19,233,036 19,733,203 18,805,756 19,285,927 Borrowings 2,295,000 1,759,008 1,253,031 1,913,059 1,481,087 Subordinated debentures 458,994 458,209 456,145 456,112 454,458 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 423,047 365,856 362,140 317,477 311,684 Total liabilities 22,752,878 21,816,109 21,804,519 21,492,404 21,533,156 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,390,389 4,954,697 4,920,108 4,852,010 4,790,982 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 Book value per share $ 28.75 $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31 $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 Shares outstanding 117,916,789 119,781,605 119,831,192 119,829,104 120,201,149 (1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale, net $ 90,916 $ 78,658 $ 95,887 $ 73,066 $ 37,258 (2) Non-GAAP measure.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 262,278 $ 263,402 $ 275,978 $ 284,236 $ 274,229 Investment securities 27,446 28,135 28,806 28,948 29,680 Deposits in financial institutions 1,608 2,056 2,424 1,349 650 Total interest income 291,332 293,593 307,208 314,533 304,559 Interest expense: Deposits 28,247 34,802 40,703 38,720 34,235 Borrowings 6,778 5,189 6,852 7,210 7,710 Subordinated debentures 6,560 6,983 7,417 7,705 7,738 Total interest expense 41,585 46,974 54,972 53,635 49,683 Net interest income 249,747 246,619 252,236 260,898 254,876 Provision for credit losses 112,000 3,000 7,000 8,000 4,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 137,747 243,619 245,236 252,898 250,876 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,658 3,611 3,525 3,771 3,730 Other commissions and fees 9,721 10,170 10,855 11,590 11,008 Leased equipment income 12,251 10,648 9,615 9,182 9,282 Gain on sale of loans and leases 87 23 765 326 - Gain on sale of securities 182 184 908 22,192 2,161 Other income 4,201 2,540 7,761 3,832 4,883 Total noninterest income 29,100 27,176 33,429 50,893 31,064 Noninterest expense: Compensation 61,282 74,637 71,424 68,956 70,845 Occupancy 14,207 14,541 14,089 14,457 14,320 Data processing 6,454 6,770 7,044 6,817 6,925 Other professional services 4,258 4,261 4,400 4,629 4,513 Insurance and assessments 4,249 4,168 4,100 4,098 4,038 Intangible asset amortization 3,948 4,153 4,833 4,870 4,870 Leased equipment depreciation 7,205 6,856 5,951 5,558 5,651 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 66 (3,446 ) 8 (146 ) 29 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - (269 ) - - 618 Customer related expense 3,932 3,952 3,539 3,405 2,943 Loan expense 2,650 2,967 3,628 3,451 2,885 Goodwill impairment 1,470,000 - - - - Other expense 9,719 5,138 7,793 9,332 8,650 Total noninterest expense 1,587,970 123,728 126,809 125,427 126,287 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (1,421,123 ) 147,067 151,856 178,364 155,653 Income tax expense 11,988 29,186 41,830 50,239 43,049 Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 ) $ 117,881 $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ 112,604 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (12.23 ) $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands)

Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) (21.27 )% 1.77 % 1.65 % 1.99 % 1.77 % Return on average equity (1) (116.28 )% 9.49 % 8.93 % 10.66 % 9.48 % Return on average tangible equity (1)(2) 6.88 % 19.98 % 19.01 % 23.15 % 20.64 % Efficiency ratio 40.6 % 44.8 % 42.3 % 41.6 % 42.4 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 23.57 % 1.86 % 1.91 % 1.95 % 1.99 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 5.54 % 5.67 % 5.91 % 6.26 % 6.16 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 5.02 % 5.14 % 5.41 % 5.68 % 5.60 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 0.95 % 1.14 % 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.24 % Average total deposits 0.59 % 0.71 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.73 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 % 1.36 % 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.57 % Net interest spread (3) 3.86 % 3.78 % 3.81 % 4.04 % 4.03 % Net interest margin (3) 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.46 % 4.72 % 4.69 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 19,065,035 $ 18,470,583 $ 18,539,281 $ 18,239,690 $ 18,064,230 Interest-earning assets 23,455,636 22,779,867 22,793,676 22,258,828 22,144,711 Total assets 27,099,040 26,380,739 26,406,603 25,849,189 25,775,949 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,357,717 7,338,888 7,487,555 7,544,027 7,783,652 Interest-bearing deposits 11,896,780 12,102,902 12,031,776 11,545,785 11,156,773 Total deposits 19,254,497 19,441,790 19,519,331 19,089,812 18,940,425 Borrowings 2,026,749 1,179,220 1,181,313 1,142,223 1,218,319 Subordinated debentures 458,399 456,997 456,011 454,901 454,203 Interest-bearing liabilities 14,381,928 13,739,119 13,669,100 13,142,909 12,829,295 Stockholders' equity 4,956,778 4,930,182 4,890,746 4,818,889 4,815,965 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

(3) Tax equivalent.











PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands)

Credit Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.45 % 0.50 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.75 % 0.93 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 2.36 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.40 % 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.00 % Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.39 % 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 287.5 % 189.1 % 174.0 % 209.1 % 195.6 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 8.64 % 9.74 % 9.50 % 9.49 % 9.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.23 % 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.53 % 9.48 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.23 % 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.53 % 9.48 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.21 % 12.41 % 12.16 % 12.18 % 12.15 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 24,178,995 $ 23,582,495 $ 23,579,614 $ 23,117,199 $ 22,939,074 Equity to assets ratio 12.97 % 18.51 % 18.41 % 18.42 % 18.20 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.10 % 9.79 % 9.65 % 9.50 % 9.23 % Book value per share $ 28.75 $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31 $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 Pacific Western Bank Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 9.72 % 10.95 % 10.72 % 10.76 % 10.57 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.39 % 11.00 % 10.79 % 10.80 % 10.69 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.39 % 11.00 % 10.79 % 10.80 % 10.69 % Total capital ratio (1) 11.53 % 11.74 % 11.52 % 11.53 % 11.45 % (1) Capital information for March 31, 2020 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.







GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) return on average tangible equity, (2) tangible common equity ratio, and (3) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) return on average equity, (2) equity to assets ratio, and (3) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2020 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) earnings $ (1,433,111 ) $ 117,881 $ 112,604 Add: Intangible asset amortization 3,948 - - Add: Goodwill amortization 1,470,000 - - Adjusted net earnings $ 40,837 $ 117,881 $ 112,604 Average stockholders' equity $ 4,956,778 $ 4,930,182 $ 4,815,965 Less: Average intangible assets 2,569,189 2,589,217 2,603,842 Average tangible common equity $ 2,387,589 $ 2,340,965 $ 2,212,123 Return on average equity (1) (116.28 )% 9.49 % 9.48 % Return on average tangible equity (2) 6.88 % 19.98 % 20.64 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.









Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Stockholders' equity $ 3,390,389 $ 4,954,697 $ 4,920,108 $ 4,852,010 $ 4,790,982 Less: Intangible assets 1,113,116 2,587,064 2,591,217 2,596,050 2,600,920 Tangible common equity $ 2,277,273 $ 2,367,633 $ 2,328,891 $ 2,255,960 $ 2,190,062 Total assets $ 26,143,267 $ 26,770,806 $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 Less: Intangible assets 1,113,116 2,587,064 2,591,217 2,596,050 2,600,920 Tangible assets $ 25,030,151 $ 24,183,742 $ 24,133,410 $ 23,748,364 $ 23,723,218 Equity to assets ratio 12.97 % 18.51 % 18.41 % 18.42 % 18.20 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.10 % 9.79 % 9.65 % 9.50 % 9.23 % Book value per share $ 28.75 $ 41.36 $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.31 $ 19.77 $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 Shares outstanding 117,916,789 119,781,605 119,831,192 119,829,104 120,201,149 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.





Contact: Matthew P. Wagner Patrick J. Rusnak President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO Phone: 310-887-8520 714-989-4705







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.