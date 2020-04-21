Alexander Mann Solutions Unveils Conversational Hiring Experience to Drastically Simplify Recruiting Hourly Workers

Intelligent Automation Enables Organizations to Adapt Amidst a Changing World of Work

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander Mann Solutions , the global leader in recruitment process outsourcing and talent acquisition consulting services, has announced the release of their first self-developed technology platform. Hourly by Alexander Mann Solutions enables organizations to hire hourly workers faster and with greater precision through a completely conversational experience from explore-to-offer, in a single built-for-mobile solution.



“Today, we recognize organizations are operating with a high level of uncertainty about the future of business and their people,” said David Leigh, CEO of Alexander Mann Solutions. “We designed Hourly with an eye towards radically improving the candidate experience for hourly job seekers, and now we’re seeing just how essential this part of the paid workforce is to the economy. Innovation has always been core to our business, and we take immense pride in launching Hourly as an enabling technology for organizations beginning on a path to transform processes and rebuild their workforce rapidly as we emerge into a new way of work in the coming months.”

The acquisition of Karen HR in 2019 served as a catalyst for the formation of the Product Division at Alexander Mann Solutions. Prior to the acquisition, our teams had identified distinct unmet needs within the high-volume hourly hiring market – a space where functional gaps often result in barriers to practitioner efficiency and an optimal candidate experience. The product division set out to leverage the unique talent acquisition domain expertise across Alexander Mann Solutions to identify and close these gaps with the design of their first product, Hourly. Highlights of the solution, generally available in May 2020, include:

Technology purpose-built for hiring hourly workers: Hourly is designed specifically to ease the frustration felt by both employers and job seekers when it comes to hiring high volumes of hourly workers efficiently. Hourly is purpose-built in collaboration with an advisory group of some of the largest global brands, who collectively hire millions of hourly workers every year.

is designed specifically to ease the frustration felt by both employers and job seekers when it comes to hiring high volumes of hourly workers efficiently. Hourly is purpose-built in collaboration with an advisory group of some of the largest global brands, who collectively hire millions of hourly workers every year. A completely conversational experience in a single solution: This is more than just a chatbot or ‘bolted on’ recruiting point solution to a legacy process, Hourly reimagines the entire hiring workflow into a simple – yet, intelligent – conversation that supports every step from exploring roles to virtual interviews via Zoom and offer acceptance.

This is more than just a chatbot or ‘bolted on’ recruiting point solution to a legacy process, reimagines the entire hiring workflow into a simple – yet, intelligent – conversation that supports every step from exploring roles to virtual interviews via Zoom and offer acceptance. Treat your candidates like customers: Hourly makes it possible to keep candidates informed and connected every step of the way, even when they don’t get the job. An embedded 90-second visual assessment, powered by a partnership with Traitify, personalizes the journey for both hiring managers and candidates.

To maximize client success in a highly competitive market for talent, the Hourly offer goes beyond technology alone to include a full programmatic media package combined with implementation services and live support for a truly seamless candidate experience.

“Research shows us that hourly workers feel neglected during the recruiting process and organizations do not have the right technology to support their unique needs,” stated Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. “Hourly is providing a critical solution to improve efficiency, communication, and the overall experience for the largest segment of our paid workforce.”

To learn more about how Hourly can help your organization plan for a new way of engaging with and hiring hourly workers, click here .

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions, strategic talent consulting services and industry-leading technology. In addition to wide-ranging HCM technology partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions enables a truly conversational hiring experience purpose-built for high-volume hourly hiring with the first technology platform in their portfolio, Hourly by AMS. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for AMS +1-732-706-0123, ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.