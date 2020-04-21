VSBLTY AND PHOTON-X DEVELOPING ADVANCED THERMAL CAMERA TECHNOLOGY

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail software technology company, and Photon-X, developers of sensor technologies that enable biometric verification, document security, CGI motion imaging and photo mapping, today jointly announced a collaboration to develop advanced camera applications to help screen for persons who may be infected with COVID-19 as they enter buildings.

The two firms are collaborating to develop a multi-sensor camera capability specifically for security and smart buildings applications. Photon-X object recognition and analytics combined with VSBLTY facial recognition will provide an advanced screening tool for facilities to identify and validate that someone with a high temperature is about to enter a building. Fever, cough and difficulty breathing are some of the common symptoms of COVID-19.

The announcement was made by VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton and Blair Barbour, founder and President/CEO of Photon-X, who said they expected to develop a prototype very quickly as it is simply a matter of integrating existing solutions. The new model will have several advanced features to the typical infrared cameras that are currently being used to measure body surface temperature. The VSBLTY-Photon-X cameras will additionally measure heartbeat and oxygen saturation levels with the goal of helping to produce less false positives than the standard infrared cameras now in use

Hutton added, “As the world slowly goes back to work, we will all want to be assured that we can do so safely. Thermal detection in venues, buildings, restaurants and public spaces will be an easy detection tool that can augment safety and help prevent further contagion. We have already seen efforts by major retailers, manufacturers and large employers to implement wellness detection at building and factory entrances. This is a safety measure that has long-term value and may well be an essential element in the new economy.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Photon-X (www.photon-x.com)

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, Photon-X, LLC. is a customer driven, technology-based company dedicated to the research, development and manufacturing of advanced photonic devices for optical communications, biomedical sensors, RF/military applications and other emerging commercial markets. The company's products are based on its unique knowledge of nanofabrication technology, optical amplification technology with radiation hardening components for high performance/advanced photonic design and manufacturing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of advanced camera applications to help screen for persons who may be infected with COVID-19 as they enter buildings, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In particular, there is no assurance that VSBLTY and Photon-X will be successful in developing an advanced screening camera or be able to commercialize such product.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of VSBLTY, and which are described in the VSBLTY’s public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and VSBLTY does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

