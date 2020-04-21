There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,395 in the last 365 days.

Growth of Gray Television Leads to Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today a number of internal promotions that will be effective on May 1, 2020.

In recent years, Gray Television has grown into a leading national broadcaster with a much larger scale, depth, and diversity.  Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell said, “It is now time for Gray to improve its management structure to better reflect the company that we have become and better enable our stations and businesses to serve their viewers and customers.  We are thrilled to promote several excellent individuals who have made significant and effective contributions to our success and who will be critical to the continued growth of Gray Television for the long-term.”

Gray promotes the following professionals to Senior Vice President:

  Karen Youger Senior Vice President, Sales Operations
  Jay Cowart  Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
  Sabra Cowart  Senior Vice President, Financial Reporting
  Vance Luke  Senior Vice President, Controller
  Rob Folliard  Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Distribution
  Jan Goldstein  Senior Vice President, Human Resources
  Ellenann Yelverton  Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel

In addition, Gray names the following individuals as Vice President:

  OPERATIONS  
  Ryan Burlison  Vice President, Sales Training and Development
  Glen Hale  Vice President, Digital Content & Audience Development
  Brandon Omohundro Vice President, Digital Operations
  Erin Overstreet  Vice President, Digital Sales
  Garrett Pope Vice President, Traffic and Sales Systems
     
  ADMINISTRATION  
  John Alexander  Vice President, Assistant General Counsel
  Robin Collins  Vice President, Tax
  Brittany Cook Vice President, Internal Reporting
  Andre Holmes Vice President, Financial Analysis
  James Jefferies Vice President, IT Operations
  Brian Morris  Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer
  Angela Moyle  Vice President, Shared Services
  Mike Zima  Vice President, External Reporting

Finally, Gray recognizes the following professionals as Corporate Officers:

  Claire Ferguson Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel
  Maurice Gibson Assistant Vice President, Employee Relations
  Keith Hildibrand  Assistant Vice President, Benefits
  Doris Jones Assistant Vice President, Shared Services
  Will Joslin Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel 
  Lindzy McQueen  Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel

President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney observed, “Gray Television strives to develop and cultivate the best talent.  We believe that the current public health emergency is no reason to delay recognizing key talent or to delay improving our internal management structure.  Yet we also recognize that today’s promotions acknowledge the skills, experience, and achievements of just a portion of the dedicated professionals in our corporate and shared services groups who work hard every day to support our portfolio of leading local television stations, production companies, and digital platforms.”

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households.  Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service.   Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit  www.gray.tv.

#          #          #

Gray Contacts

Web site: www.gray.tv

Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 404-266-5512
Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.