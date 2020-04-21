Anexinet Launches Innovative Identity & Access Management (IAM) Modernization Assessment

Program Analyzes Enterprise Identity Management Program and Provides a Roadmap to Modernize Policies, Procedures, and Tools

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its new Identity & Access Management (IAM) Modernization Assessment . The IAM Modernization Assessment helps organizations better manage identities and control privileged access to sensitive data by identifying gaps in the IAM program and toolsets. Additionally, the assessment will provide an actionable roadmap to build a more robust identity management program. These issues are particularly relevant in the face of the Coronavirus and the remote workforce.



To learn more about preventing Ransomware attacks, Anexinet is holding a live webinar, Modernize Your IAM to Prevent Ransomware Attacks , Tuesday, April 28th at 9:00 AM EDT. Anexinet’s experts will explain how advanced IAM solutions dramatically reduce the attack surface to make remote workers less vulnerable. Webinar registration is available at https://bit.ly/3bwpeiJ .

Further, the prevalence of enterprise cloud and hybrid environments has made Identity and Access Management (IAM) more complex than ever before. Anexinet’s IAM Modernization Assessment provides comprehensive visibility into the overall Identity Management Program by compiling the business and technology requirements and analyzing whether existing policies, procedures, and tools are sufficient to achieve them.

“An effective identity management program takes a holistic look at all of the people and devices that have access to the environment and applies a consistent policy on how to deal with them,” said John Kolimago, Anexinet Executive VP & GM of Cloud Solutions. “Anexinet’s IAM Modernization Assessment exposes gaps while allowing companies to apply more effective management rules to minimize attack surfaces and eliminate weaknesses.”

Over the course of the assessment, Anexinet analyzes current identity management policies, processes, and tools, provides a program maturity index, and roadmaps a path to success. Net result, customers benefit from:

Evaluation of IAM operations, architecture, and maturity benchmarks.

Assessment of tools, policies, and processes.

Strategic alignment with compliance requirements, best practices, and business goals.

Insight into areas of misalignment (due to evolution, M&A, shadow IT, etc.).

For more IAM Modernization Assessment information, please visit Anexinet at https://bit.ly/2FHUXQb .

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet provides technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Their record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

