WidePoint Secures $20 Million in Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Contract Awards during the First Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that the company received approximately $20.0 million in contract awards and extensions during the first quarter of 2020.



WidePoint recorded 39 contractual actions during the quarter, including new contract wins as well as exercised option periods and contract extensions with current clients. These awards are an amalgamation of contracts from both federal government and commercial clients. Highlights include:

A new contract for Telecom Lifecycle Management services from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Option contracts for Managed Mobility Services exercised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Contract extensions with the Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Contract extension for wireline managed services from a leading real estate development corporation based in California

An Identity Management contract renewal and expansion for E-Authentication from the Federal Highway Administration

Many of the clients mentioned above are on the forefront of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nearly every business, regardless of industry, is facing new working paradigms, and as a result, we’ve seen an increase in demand for our managed services,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint President and Chief Executive Officer. “In particular, we’ve seen many of our clients extend existing contracts while they confront the COVID-19 pandemic. WidePoint remains committed to supporting our government and commercial clients, and we look forward to delivering our vital TM2 solutions to help our customers through this challenging time and beyond.”



Jason Holloway, WidePoint’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, added: “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works not only today but beyond this crisis. As organizations move more toward a virtual and mobile work environment, strong identity authentication solutions are becoming essential for access and enterprise security. WidePoint’s federally accredited and certified Identity Management solutions are well placed to meet those demands.”

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations, Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.