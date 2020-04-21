Check Point Software Extends Infinity Architecture with Full Range of Quantum Security Gateways™, Delivering Uncompromised Enterprise Security

Quantum Security Gateways include SandBlast Network Zero-day Protection providing hyper-scalable and power-efficient protection out of the box against Gen V cyber threats, from branch offices to data centers

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has today announced the availability of its complete Quantum Security Gateways™ series, which deliver unprecedented protection, scalability, and ease of deployment and control for enterprises, from their branch offices to corporate data centers.



The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has forced enterprises to quickly expand support for remote connectivity and home working at an unprecedented scale. Recent research by Check Point showed that 71% of enterprise IT and security professionals globally reported an increase in security threats and attacks since the pandemic started, as criminals seek to exploit the remote working explosion, and 95% of respondents said they are facing added IT security challenges related to these changes. Organizations are focused on three key network and security requirements:

Preventing even advanced, zero-day cyber-attacks before they impact the organization

The ability to secure any type of network expansion or changes on demand

Unified solutions that speed up operations and automate protection

Check Point’s range of new Quantum Security Gateways deliver an industry-leading combination of advanced security protections, with over 2x the performance and half the energy consumption of rival high-end appliances. All of the Quantum Security Gateway models are now bundled with Check Point’s award-winning SandBlast Zero Day Protection with more than 60 security services focused on threat prevention, out of the box. This includes a 100% block score for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test . They also feature lightning fast SSL-encrypted traffic inspection for maximum security. Key highlights of the Quantum Security Gateway range include:

Hyperscale-ready with up to 1.5 Tera-bps of Threat Prevention Performance

Latest CPU models

Modularity and easy customization through multiple expansion slots

100% Enterprise Solid State Drives (SSD), second power supply unit, and lights-out management for optimum reliability and availability.

“Enterprises today require cybersecurity solutions that provide strong threat prevention to stop sophisticated multi-vector attacks, on-demand scalability to keep pace with changing network traffic requirements including an increase in remote workers, and centralized management to reduce complexity and improve efficiency,” said John Grady Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Check Point’s new Quantum Security Gateways ™ address these IT challenges through high performance SandBlast Network threat prevention, security capacity expansion on-demand, and a unified security management platform that can reduce operational costs. These innovations enable enterprises to stay ahead of the attack landscape while meeting the changing needs of the business.”

“Addressing our customers’ critical network security challenges is what we do at Check Point every day, and today, enterprises need industry-leading threat prevention capabilities at all points of their infrastructure, and the ability to quickly adapt and scale their security almost infinitely,” said Itai Greenberg, VP Product Management and Product Marketing at Check Point. “With the new Quantum Security Gateway series we are uniquely delivering to market uncompromised security and performance with the most advanced threat prevention. This enables enterprises of all sizes to achieve the highest caliber of protection and resiliency while cutting their operational costs by up to 80% “

The Quantum Security Gateway range: supporting enterprises of all sizes

Quantum 3600 and 3800 Gateways secure branch offices with up to 1.5 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks, in a desktop form factor with power supply redundancy and enterprise grade SSDs.

Quantum 6200 and 6400 Gateways secure small enterprises with up to 2.5 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks.

Quantum 6600 and 6700 Gateways secure mid-sized enterprises with up to 7.6 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks. These models offer modular customizable connectivity options with up to 40 GbE fiber interfaces.

Quantum 7000 and 16200 Gateways secure large enterprises with up to 15 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks. These models deliver modular customizable connectivity options with up to 100 GbE fiber interfaces.

Quantum 26000 and 28000 Gateways secure data centers against zero-day attacks, with up to 30 Gbps of threat prevention performance. These models deliver the industry’s highest port density with up to 16 100 GbE fiber interfaces.

Quantum 16600 Quantum Hyperscale Gateway is purpose built for Maestro, in a condensed 1RU form factor enabling customers to create cloud-grade security systems with up to 850 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks.

Availability

Check Point Quantum Security Gateways™ are available for ordering now from our global network of partners .

For product specifications and to learn more about functionality, please visit https://www.checkpoint.com/products/next-generation-firewall/

To learn more on the benefits of the Quantum Security Gateways™ you are welcome join our webinar on Tuesday, April 21st - Americas, EMEA and APAC

