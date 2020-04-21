RateLinx Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Steve Horler Chief Commercial Officer

Industry-leading logistics solution provider positions for continued growth

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx announced today the appointment of Steve Horler as Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately. Horler previously held the position of Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President Logistics, GEC Packaging Technologies.



“During this time of growth, there is no better candidate to help bring RateLinx into the next chapter of expanded innovation and growth,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “Steve is a proven leader with the business vision, strategy, and ability to drive the organization forward by enabling our customer success.”

Before joining RateLinx, Horler developed an integrated supply chain function for GEC Packaging Technologies, including a merger of Graham Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, and Closure Systems International. During his five-year tenure at GEC, Horler achieved $250M savings through streamlining the global supply chain and a $100M reduction in working capital through improved supply chain systems. Prior to GEC, Horler was Vice President, Logistics and Global Sourcing Chemicals for Masco Corporation and was instrumental in implementing the RateLinx solution into the organization.

“RateLinx is a remarkable company I’ve had the pleasure of working with as a customer, and I am privileged to join the team,” Steve said. “The opportunity ahead for RateLinx is immense, and to seize it, we must focus clearly, move fast and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our growth and depth of reach in our market.”

With the addition of Horler, RateLinx’s leadership team is positioned for continued growth in the logistics and supply chain technology industries.

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

