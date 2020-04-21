Coronavirus - Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (21-04-2020)

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (23,505) deaths (1,158), and recoveries (5,833) by region:

Central (1,912 cases; 75 deaths; 384 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,163; 42; 305), Central African Republic (14; 0; 10), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (350; 25; 35), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 4), Gabon (120; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).

Eastern (2,542; 56; 590): Djibouti (846; 2; 102), Eritrea (39; 0; 3), Ethiopia (111; 3; 16), Kenya (281; 14; 69), Madagascar (121; 0; 41), Mauritius (328; 9; 224), Rwanda (147; 0; 80), Seychelles (11; 0; 5), Somalia (237; 8; 3), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (107; 12; 8), Tanzania (254; 8; 11), Uganda (56; 0; 28).

Northern (10,052; 817; 2,326): Algeria (2,718; 384; 1,099), Egypt (3,333; 250; 821), Libya (51; 1; 11), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (3,064; 143; 350), Tunisia (879; 38; 43).

Southern (3,525; 70; 969): Angola (19; 2; 6), Botswana (20; 1; 0), Eswatini (24; 1; 8), Malawi (17; 2; 3), Mozambique (39; 0; 8), Namibia (16; 0; 4), South Africa (3,300; 58; 903), Zambia (65; 3; 35), Zimbabwe (25; 3; 2).

Western (5,474; 140; 1,564): Benin (54; 1; 27), Burkina Faso (581; 38; 357), Cape Verde (67; 1; 1), Côte d'Ivoire (879; 10; 287), Gambia (10; 1; 2), Ghana (1,042; 9; 99), Guinea (622; 5; 122), Guinea-Bissau (50; 0; 0), Liberia (99; 8; 7), Mali (246; 14; 56), Niger (655; 20; 124), Nigeria (665; 22; 188), Senegal (377; 5; 235), Sierra Leone (43; 0; 6), Togo (84; 6; 53).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.