Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (20-04-2020)
- New cases confirmed today: 73
- Male: 51
- Female: 22
- Recovery: 1
- Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 237Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
